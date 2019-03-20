Announcing the finalists for CBC Comedy's NEXT UP contest

After rocking the public vote and two social media challenges, these ten amateur comics from across the country are moving on to the final round of CBC Comedy's NEXT UP competition.

These contestants will now face their final test: a three person judging team made up of Ali Hassan (host of Laugh Out Loud on CBC Radio), Andrew Phung (Kim's Convenience) and Michelle Daly (Director of CBC Comedy). This jury will review, debate and score the top ten contestants and emerge with one winner, who will get an opportunity to perform at the 2019 Ha!ifax ComedyFest in April.

In no particular order, here's your top ten finalists.

Hassan Phills

Location: North Vancouver, British Columbia

Swagnificent - Hassan Phills ' six word bio

Bree Parsons

Location: St. John's, Newfoundland

Hot mess on the rise. - Bree Parsons' six word bio

Aaron Heels

Location: Bolton, Ontario

Human man attempts to fulfill his dreams. - Aaron Heels' six word bio

Alistair Ogden

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Awkward young man with good jokes. - Alistair Ogden's six word bio

Erin Jeffery

Location: New Westminster, British Columbia

Human jazz hands. Relentlessly cheerful. - Erin Jeffery's six word bio

Rahat Saini

Location: Victoria, British Columbia

Badass Brown Bitch tells jokes. - Rahat Saini's six word bio

Jill Knight

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Peculiar wit in no particular order. - Jill Knight's six word bio.

Jordan Pines

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Enthusiastic, Positive, Energetic, Comedic, Jovial, Extroverted. - Jordan Pines' six word bio

Jon Brett

Location: Essex, Ontario

Ned Flanders meets Weird Al. - Jon Brett's six word bio

Sarah Boston

Location: Aurora, Ontario