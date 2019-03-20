Announcing the finalists for CBC Comedy's NEXT UP contest
These ten amateur comics made it to the next round of CBC Comedy's NEXT UP contest
After rocking the public vote and two social media challenges, these ten amateur comics from across the country are moving on to the final round of CBC Comedy's NEXT UP competition.
These contestants will now face their final test: a three person judging team made up of Ali Hassan (host of Laugh Out Loud on CBC Radio), Andrew Phung (Kim's Convenience) and Michelle Daly (Director of CBC Comedy). This jury will review, debate and score the top ten contestants and emerge with one winner, who will get an opportunity to perform at the 2019 Ha!ifax ComedyFest in April.
In no particular order, here's your top ten finalists.
Hassan Phills
Location: North Vancouver, British Columbia
Swagnificent- Hassan Phills ' six word bio
Bree Parsons
Location: St. John's, Newfoundland
Hot mess on the rise.- Bree Parsons' six word bio
Aaron Heels
Location: Bolton, Ontario
Human man attempts to fulfill his dreams.- Aaron Heels' six word bio
Alistair Ogden
Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
Awkward young man with good jokes.- Alistair Ogden's six word bio
Erin Jeffery
Location: New Westminster, British Columbia
Human jazz hands. Relentlessly cheerful.- Erin Jeffery's six word bio
Rahat Saini
Location: Victoria, British Columbia
Badass Brown Bitch tells jokes.- Rahat Saini's six word bio
Jill Knight
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Peculiar wit in no particular order.- Jill Knight's six word bio.
Jordan Pines
Location: Toronto, Ontario
Enthusiastic, Positive, Energetic, Comedic, Jovial, Extroverted.- Jordan Pines' six word bio
Jon Brett
Location: Essex, Ontario
Ned Flanders meets Weird Al.- Jon Brett's six word bio
Sarah Boston
Location: Aurora, Ontario
Veterinary surgical oncologist, survivor, author, comic.- Sarah Boston's six word bio