Researcher, Newsroom, CBC Manitoba

CBC is proud to be bringing back the CBC Abilicrew Placements for Excellence (CAPE) program in the Fall of 2019. The abilicrew is an organized group of CBC employees with physical or mental disabilities and their allies. The goal of CAPE is to help launch meaningful careers for those facing barriers to employment by offering networking and development opportunities as well as on-the-job training.

The successful candidates will be immersed in selected departments within CBC which include CBC Local Services, Radio & Audio - Network Talk, Communications, News & Current Affairs, Media Presentation, Digital Products, CBC Music, CBC Sports, and Unscripted Content.

The program will run from mid-September to December 2019.

Your role - Researcher - Newsroom

Do you want to be part of the team at CBC Manitoba?

We are looking for a bright, energetic, creative researcher who loves a fast-paced environment and knows a great story when they see one. The ideal candidate is web savvy, flexible and a team player.

Who we are:

CBC Manitoba, like all of CBC's regional centres, believes in the importance of content, community and internal culture.

As part of our team, you'd play a key role in focusing on these three priorities outlined in our Local Services strategy:

Content: You will be part of ensuring that our stories are fair, balanced, accurate, and thoughtful, and resonate with the communities we serve. You will help further our original, enterprise and investigative storytelling and ensure we are talking about what matters most to people throughout Winnipeg and the rest of the province. You're innovative and will try new things, new workflows and new story treatments. You inspire others to do the same.

Community: As the industry shifts, local news and community storytelling is more important than ever. You will understand the diverse and changing population in Manitoba and the importance of reflecting all our communities in our content.

Culture: You live and promote the values of diversity and an inclusive and respectful work culture.

This is what you'll do:

Assist reporters and producers with research, chasing guests, cutting tape, following up on story tips.

Suggest and develop story ideas and program segments

Support the operation of the newsroom with maintaining file and information databases

Offered opportunities to perform other journalistic assignments through which you could grow and develop, such as conducting interviews and writing for CBC platforms as needed.

Work is governed by CBC programming and journalistic policies as well as by established procedures. Advice and guidance are constantly provided under the regular direction of a producer.

This is what you need to bring:

You are passionate about your community.

You are connected to diverse communities.

You're creative and curious.

You're a critical thinker.

You are collaborative and work well within a team.

You're a self starter.

You're able to work under tight deadlines.

You're able to multi-task in a fast-paced environment.

A combination of relevant experience and education equal to a degree and one-year of comparable work experience

Please include a link to your website, blog or video in your cover letter.

If this sounds interesting, please apply by submitting your resume and cover letter indicating the title of the position that you are applying for to the following email address: recruitment@cbc.ca

We thank all applicants for their interest, but only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

We would ask that if you have accommodation needs at this stage of the application process, to please inform us as soon as possible by sending an email to recruitment@cbc.ca . Please ensure to indicate the position title in the email.

Wherever in the wording of the job description either gender is used, it shall be understood to include all genders.