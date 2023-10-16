Researcher, assigned to programming and engagement - CBC Edmonton

This role described below is part of CBC's CAPE program which is specifically for people with disabilities*. CAPE is a six-month paid placement program that aims to kick-start the careers of people with disabilities.

The program will run from January 15 to June 28, 2024.

What do you need to be eligible?

You must self identify as a person with a disability* . Please submit a one-page letter of interest describing: why you think this program is right for you and; what impact you think it could have on your career objectives.

. You must have no prior work experience with the CBC.

You must be able to work legally in Canada.

You must be available for the assigned workweek during the program, to be discussed during the interview process (up to 38.75 hours - some roles have more flexibility).

*The Accessible Canada Act definition of disability:

"...means any impairment, including a physical, mental, intellectual, cognitive, learning, communication or sensory impairment—or a functional limitation—whether permanent, temporary or episodic in nature, or evident or not, that, in interaction with a barrier, hinders a person's full and equal participation in society."

Please note by applying for this role you give consent to be recognized as a "CAPE participant" and identify as having a disability [no further information will be disclosed unless agreed to by the participant].

Your role and how you will make an impact:

Are you a curious and enthusiastic team player who is passionate about local news and current events, and is keen to learn more about your community?

CBC Edmonton is looking for a researcher to join our newsroom to help support our programming and engagement teams.

In this role, you will work closely with our journalists who put together our radio current affairs programs Edmonton AM and Radio Active, helping them find compelling guests, and assisting them to produce dynamic radio interviews and multi-platform content that spark meaningful conversations in our community and attract new audiences to CBC Edmonton.

You will also participate in our community outreach and engagement initiatives in Edmonton and northern Alberta, helping to organize events, connect with audience members, and report out results and learnings to the larger team.

The successful candidate will be keen to grow and develop their journalistic skills in a busy, multi-platform daily newsroom, and will be passionate about learning new perspectives and championing stories and ideas from under-represented communities.

Key tasks:

Pitch original story ideas and guest interviews for current affairs programming that deepen our community connections and elevate a range of voices

Help team members conduct pre-interviews, write scripts and gather audio/video content

Suggest interview questions and copy for hosts

Provide research and administrative support

Select audio and visual clips as required for other platforms

Help maintain contact databases and create briefing notes

Help with community outreach events and audience engagement

Qualifications – external

This is what you need to bring:

Demonstrated experience working in journalism

Ability to generate strong, original story ideas

Experience conducting research, interviewing subjects, fact-checking and organizing and presenting information

An interest in news and a connection to the communities we serve in Edmonton

A proven work ethic and a positive team-first attitude

Willingness to learn and tackle new tasks across all CBC platforms

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment

Strong communication and interpersonal skills; a standout colleague

Knowledge of CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

A strong desire to live and promote the values of diversity and an inclusive and respectful work culture

University degree in journalism or equivalent with a minimum of one year of relevant experience (or a comparable combination of education and experience)

Candidates may be subject to skills and knowledge testing.

To apply:

You are invited to consult and familiarize yourself with our Code of Conduct, which can be found on our corporate website . All employees must adhere to the Code as a condition of employment. We also invite you to take a look at our policy on conflicts of interest . In the event that you become an employee, it will be important to inform us, as quickly as possible, of any situation that, because of your hiring, constitutes or could appear to constitute a conflict of interest.

If this sounds interesting, please apply online or, if you have difficulty navigating the online format, please submit your:

cover letter, indicating the title of the position that you are applying for;

resume;

one-page letter of interest describing: why you think this program is right for you and; what impact you think it could have on your career objectives to the following email address: recruitment@cbc.ca



The deadline to apply is November 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

We thank all applicants for their interest and will contact each applicant about the status of their application when the interview process begins.

CBC/Radio-Canada is committed to being a leader in reflecting our country's diversity. That's because we can only create and tell the stories that connect Canadians, by having a workforce that mirrors the ever-changing makeup of our country. That's why we, as an employer, value equal opportunity and nurture an inclusive workplace where our individual differences are not only recognized and valued, but also extend to and pervade all the services we provide as Canada's public broadcaster. For more information, visit the Talent and Diversity section of our website. If you have accommodation needs at this stage of the recruitment process, please inform us as soon as possible by sending an email to recruitment@cbc.ca .

Wherever in the wording of the job description either gender is used, it shall be understood to include all genders.