Researcher, assigned to Current Affairs (English Services)

This role described below is part of CBC's CAPE program which is specifically for people with disabilities*. CAPE is a six-month paid placement program that aims to kick-start the careers of people with disabilities.

The program will run from January 15 to June 28, 2024.

What do you need to be eligible?

You must self identify as a person with a disability* . Please submit a one-page letter of interest describing: why you think this program is right for you and; what impact you think it could have on your career objectives.

. You must have no prior work experience with the CBC.

You must be able to work legally in Canada.

You must be available for the assigned workweek during the program, to be discussed during the interview process (up to 38.75 hours - some roles have more flexibility).

*The Accessible Canada Act definition of disability:

"...means any impairment, including a physical, mental, intellectual, cognitive, learning, communication or sensory impairment—or a functional limitation—whether permanent, temporary or episodic in nature, or evident or not, that, in interaction with a barrier, hinders a person's full and equal participation in society."

Please note by applying for this role you give consent to be recognized as a "CAPE participant" and identify as having a disability [no further information will be disclosed unless agreed to by the participant].

Your role and how you will make an impact:

Do you love keeping up with current affairs? Do you love telling great stories, and finding unique individuals who can tell theirs to the CBC audience? Then this placement is for you!

In this role with CBC Vancouver you will work closely with our Current Affairs programs to put together compelling radio and visual streaming content that relies on the news of the day as well as interesting content you can't find anywhere else

Key tasks:

Keep up with current events and maintain contacts with various sources, as per the program's mandate.

Add to and update the upcoming-event calendar and contact database.

Attend show meetings.

Suggest story ideas/angles and potential guests.

Depending on the assignment, help script reports.

Research, gather, assess and check information on stories covered.

Select written, audio, or audiovisual documents.

Retrieve audio and visual clips as required.

Recommend and, if necessary, select interviewees.

Conduct pre-interviews.

Suggest interview questions, approaches and scripts.

Prepare and present written and oral research reports.

Suggest copy for the host.

Follow up with collaborators throughout the production and broadcast stages on digital platforms.

As needed, gather and sort comments from the public and prepare responses.

Inform newsroom staff of any event that may warrant a news bulletin.

Perform all other related duties as needed.

Qualifications – external

This is what you need to bring:

University degree or an acceptable combination of education and work experience equivalency.

Extensive general knowledge - knowledge of Metro Vancouver issues an asset but not a requirement.

Very good knowledge of research tools and techniques.

Knowledge of CBC/Radio-Canada's Journalistic Standards and Practices.

Ability to operate technical and computer equipment.

Excellent writing skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Keen interest in news and current affairs.

Can take direction and instruction.

An eye for detail: from copy editing to posting.

Vision, creativity, ability to think outside of the box when creating news content that engages the Metro Vancouver audience.

Desire to work within an organization with a mandate to uphold journalistic standards and practices.

An ability to work well with different teams, producers and senior stakeholders in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.

Proven communication and interpersonal skills; loves working with a passionate team.

Candidates may be subject to skills and knowledge testing.

To apply:

You are invited to consult and familiarize yourself with our Code of Conduct, which can be found on our corporate website . All employees must adhere to the Code as a condition of employment. We also invite you to take a look at our policy on conflicts of interest . In the event that you become an employee, it will be important to inform us, as quickly as possible, of any situation that, because of your hiring, constitutes or could appear to constitute a conflict of interest.

If this sounds interesting, please apply online or, if you have difficulty navigating the online format, please submit your:

cover letter, indicating the title of the position that you are applying for;

resume;

one-page letter of interest describing: why you think this program is right for you and; what impact you think it could have on your career objectives to the following email address: recruitment@cbc.ca



The deadline to apply is November 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

We thank all applicants for their interest and will contact each applicant about the status of their application when the interview process begins.

CBC/Radio-Canada is committed to being a leader in reflecting our country's diversity. That's because we can only create and tell the stories that connect Canadians, by having a workforce that mirrors the ever-changing makeup of our country. That's why we, as an employer, value equal opportunity and nurture an inclusive workplace where our individual differences are not only recognized and valued, but also extend to and pervade all the services we provide as Canada's public broadcaster. For more information, visit the Talent and Diversity section of our website. If you have accommodation needs at this stage of the recruitment process, please inform us as soon as possible by sending an email to recruitment@cbc.ca .

Wherever in the wording of the job description either gender is used, it shall be understood to include all genders.