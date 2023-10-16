Associate Producer, Marketing & Communications - Toronto (English Services)

This role described below is part of CBC's CAPE program which is specifically for people with disabilities*. CAPE is a six-month paid placement program that aims to kick-start the careers of people with disabilities.

The program will run from January 15 to June 28, 2024.

What do you need to be eligible?

You must self identify as a person with a disability* . Please submit a one-page letter of interest describing: why you think this program is right for you and; what impact you think it could have on your career objectives.

. You must have no prior work experience with the CBC.

You must be able to work legally in Canada.

You must be available for the assigned workweek during the program, to be discussed during the interview process (up to 38.75 hours - some roles have more flexibility).

*The Accessible Canada Act definition of disability:

"...means any impairment, including a physical, mental, intellectual, cognitive, learning, communication or sensory impairment—or a functional limitation—whether permanent, temporary or episodic in nature, or evident or not, that, in interaction with a barrier, hinders a person's full and equal participation in society."

Please note by applying for this role you give consent to be recognized as a "CAPE participant" and identify as having a disability [no further information will be disclosed unless agreed to by the participant].

Your role and how you will make an impact:

Reporting to the Manager of Social Media in Digital Marketing, the successful candidate will join the innovative and collaborative @CBC social media marketing team. As associate producer, they will be an organized and creative contributor with experience producing engaging and entertaining videos for social. They are a digital native who stays atop digital and cultural trends and knows the difference between TikTok and Snapchat. Plus, they have an affinity for CBC's News and Entertainment programming.

Along with the rest of the @CBC team, the successful candidate will research, pitch and produce social media content in support of the CBC brand and programming. The successful candidate should have solid experience with all major social media platforms especially TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

Key tasks:

Work closely with Marketing and Programming teams across the CBC to strategically prioritize and create content while considering the audience, platforms and editorial guidelines.

Organize and execute video shoots with talent.

Produce, edit and caption content with tools including Adobe Premier Pro, After Effects and Adobe Photoshop.

Package, schedule and publish content on a weekly basis.

Experiment and devise new approaches and methods for storytelling and publishing by leveraging analytics/performance data.

Consult with others on the social team to ensure continuity of creative concept if content is being used cross-platform, including the optimum editing, design and visual unity.

Leverage analytics/insights to better understand the audience, what content performs and adjust the approach.

Qualifications – external

This is what you need to bring:

Minimum of two years experience producing social content including video for TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

Ability to handle multiple priorities and respond to competing demands in a short amount of time.

A curious mind and an open, problem-solving attitude

Superior organizational skills and communication skills

Ability to work overtime, evenings, early mornings, weekends and/or holidays, when required.

Candidates may be subject to skills and knowledge testing.

To apply:

You are invited to consult and familiarize yourself with our Code of Conduct, which can be found on our corporate website . All employees must adhere to the Code as a condition of employment. We also invite you to take a look at our policy on conflicts of interest . In the event that you become an employee, it will be important to inform us, as quickly as possible, of any situation that, because of your hiring, constitutes or could appear to constitute a conflict of interest.

If this sounds interesting, please apply online or, if you have difficulty navigating the online format, please submit your:

cover letter, indicating the title of the position that you are applying for;

resume;

one-page letter of interest describing: why you think this program is right for you and; what impact you think it could have on your career objectives to the following email address: recruitment@cbc.ca



The deadline to apply is November 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

We thank all applicants for their interest and will contact each applicant about the status of their application when the interview process begins.

CBC/Radio-Canada is committed to being a leader in reflecting our country's diversity. That's because we can only create and tell the stories that connect Canadians, by having a workforce that mirrors the ever-changing makeup of our country. That's why we, as an employer, value equal opportunity and nurture an inclusive workplace where our individual differences are not only recognized and valued, but also extend to and pervade all the services we provide as Canada's public broadcaster. For more information, visit the Talent and Diversity section of our website. If you have accommodation needs at this stage of the recruitment process, please inform us as soon as possible by sending an email to recruitment@cbc.ca .

Wherever in the wording of the job description either gender is used, it shall be understood to include all genders.