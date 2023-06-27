How to watch Canada Day 2023 on CBC

CBC viewers can watch Canada Day live performances taking place at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1. Below are the televised events you can watch for Canada Day 2023.

Morning – CBC News: Canada Day 2023

David Cochrane will host the CBC News Canada Day 2023 daytime special. (CBC)

Hosted by David Cochrane live from LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, the CBC News: Canada Day 2023 daytime special will recognize Canada's remarkable diversity and rich creative talents. The special will feature notable guests, a citizenship ceremony for 17 new Canadians, speeches from dignitaries and performances by artists from across the country. Watch on CBC, CBC News Network, CBCnews.ca, and stream on CBC Gem and CBC News Explore on Saturday, July 1 at 8:30 a.m. PT, 9:30 MT, 10:30 CT, 11:30 ET, 12:30 AT & 1 p.m. NT.

Evening – Canada Day: A Playlist to Celebrate

Hosted by Isabelle Racicot with the participation of great Canadian artists who will share many of their favourite songs, art and culture. Enjoy these performances while you sing along and dance to both classics and newer hits!

Isabelle Racicot will host the Canada Day 2023 evening special. (CBC)

The evening celebration will take us on a journey from Canada's Capital Region in Ontario to Charlottetown, Calgary and Vancouver and will feature a touching Gordon Lightfoot salute from various artists.

Featured Artists

Aysanabee, Tegan and Sara, and Preston Pablo are just a few of the artists performing during the Canada Day evening special. (CBC)

Jann Arden

Les Louanges

Clerel

Roxane Bruneau

Jojo Mason

Madison Violet

Aysanabee

Dubmatique

Josh Q

France D'Amour

Dax

Josiane

Preston Pablo

Tegan and Sara (from Vancouver)

(from Vancouver) Dear Rouge (from Calgary)

(from Calgary) 6 Hearts (from Charlottetown)

When to watch



CBC News: Canada Day 2023 special

Newfoundland: 1 p.m. NT

Maritimes (Fredericton / Charlottetown / Halifax): 12:30 p.m. AT

Quebec / Ontario (Ottawa / Toronto / Windsor): 11:30 a.m. ET

Manitoba: 10:30 a.m. CT

Saskatchewan / Alberta (Calgary / Edmonton) / North: 9:30 a.m. MT

British Columbia: 8:30 a.m. PT



Evening special

Newfoundland: 9:30 p.m. NT

Maritimes (Fredericton / Charlottetown / Halifax): 9 p.m. AT

Quebec / Ontario (Ottawa / Toronto / Windsor): 8 p.m. ET

Manitoba: 8 p.m. CT

Saskatchewan / Alberta (Calgary / Edmonton) / North: 8 p.m. MT

British Columbia: 8 p.m. PT

How to watch

CBC News Special

Watch on CBC, CBC News Network, CBCnews.ca, and stream on CBC Gem and CBC News Explore.

Evening Special

Watch the broadcast live on CBC or stream it live on CBC Gem. Download the CBC Gem app from iTunes or Google Play, or watch it in your web browser. Sign up for a free membership on CBC Gem to stream the show live in your region.

You can also watch on ICI Radio-Canada Télé, ICI TOU.TV or on CBC's YouTube channel .

How to listen

On July 1, CBC Music will feature entirely Canadian music playlists on Weekend Mornings and C'est Formidable. You can listen to it on CBC Radio and the CBC Listen app.

