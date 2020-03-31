You and Me Both

This is the story of two classmates who love all the same things: building tall block towers and knocking them down; strawberry jam on toast; jumping into big puddles in their matching boots. The narrator and his best friend, Jamal, might as well be twins — they have so much in common! And they always stick together.



When Jamal gets a haircut, his best friend gets his cut the same way. They're sure their teacher will never be able to tell them apart. The vibrant, playful illustrations eventually reveal that the boys each have a different skin colour.



Inspired by a true story that went viral on social media, about two boys with different skin colours who got the same haircut thinking it would make them identical, this is a joyful story about friendship, diversity, and how the things we share are more than skin-deep. (From Owlkids)