Working in the Bathtub: Conversations with the Immortal Dany Laferriére
A book by Adam Leith Gollner.
Adam Leith Gollner
Montreal writer Dany Laferrière became "Immortal" in 2015, when he was inducted into the Académie française, the highest honour in all French literature. In these wide-ranging interviews with Adam Leith Gollner, portions of which were originally published in The Paris Review, Laferrière reveals how his life and his writing are inseparable, discussing everything from his breakout debut, How To Make Love To a Negro Without Getting Tired, to the extraordinary success of more recent novels such as The Return and I Am a Japanese Writer. Brilliant, comedic, and full of insightful advice for writers and readers, these conversations also serve as the definitive introduction to one of our greatest storytellers. (From Linda Leith Publishing)
