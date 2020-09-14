Skip to Main Content
Word Problems
Word Problems is a book by Ian Williams.

Ian Williams

Frustrated by how tough the issues of our time are to solve – racial inequality, our pernicious depression, the troubled relationships we have with other people – Ian Williams revisits the seemingly simple questions of grade school for inspiration: if Billy has five nickels and Jane has three dimes, how many Black men will be murdered by police? He finds no satisfaction, realizing that maybe there are no easy answers to ineffable questions.

Williams uses his characteristic inventiveness to find not just new answers but new questions, reconsidering what poetry can be, using math and grammar lessons to shape poems that invite us to participate. Two long poems cut through the text like vibrating basenotes, curiosities circle endlessly, and microaggressions spin into lyric. And all done with a light touch and a joyful sense of humour. (From Coach House Books)

Interviews with Ian Williams

Ian Williams talks to Shelagh Rogers about his Giller nominated novel, Reproduction. 15:27
Last night in Toronto, Ian Williams won the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize for his debut novel Reproduction. He joined Tom Power the morning after the awards ceremony to talk about his big win. 13:36
Ian Williams won the 2019 Scotiabank Giller prize winner.Williams won the prestigious literary award for his debut novel "Reproduction." Ian Williams is originally from Brampton and is now a creative writing professor at UBC. 7:50
Last night in Toronto, poet Ian Williams won the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize for his debut novel Reproduction. 12:49

Other books by Ian Williams

