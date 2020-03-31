William's Getaway

William's little brother, Edgar, always wants to play. But today, William wants some time to himself. William has a big getaway planned: an escape up into his hot-air balloon. It's the perfect place because Edgar is always afraid to join him. But Edgar decides that today, he wants to come. William is very surprised and extremely disappointed.



Edgar over-prepares for the journey. What if he gets hungry, thirsty, cold, bored? What if he gets scared? So William gives up his grand plans for a solo getaway to help his little brother up, offering him encouraging words and an exciting adventure. In the end, William loves the shared adventure, too — even though the hot-air balloon is really only the top of their shared bunk bed, which careful readers will find hinted at through clues in the illustrations.

This loving sibling story celebrates the bond between brothers, the wonders of an imaginary adventure, and the value of an occasional compromise. (From Owlkids)



