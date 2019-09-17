Will Smith and Helen Mirren to read bedtime stories to help fight homelessness

Will Smith and Dame Helen Mirren will read a bedtime story during a one-night fundraising event to help fight global homelessness.

Smith and Mirren will each tell their story from different locations during the World's Big Sleep Out on Dec. 7, 2019.

The campaign will encourage people in 50 cities globally to sleep outside for a night in hopes of raising $50 million for the charity.

Smith's reading will take place in Times Square in New York City. Mirren will appear in Trafalgar Square in London.

The sleep out will also be held in other major cities including Chicago, Amsterdam, Madrid and Los Angeles.

Each location is expected to feature live performances.

"Homelessness on our streets is a real problem in the UK and for many nations throughout the world," Mirren said in a press statement. "The World's Big Sleep Out campaign will play an important role in shining the political spotlight on the issues of homelessness and displacement whilst raising considerable funds to make a big difference."

There are currently no sleep outs planned for Canada.

All the proceeds raised will go toward registered charities helping homeless and displaced people.

With files from CBC Books.