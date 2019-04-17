Acclaimed author and human rights advocate Mary Jo Leddy examines the moral challenges facing Canada in this time of social exclusion and environmental ruin. She focuses particularly on three of our national blind spots — our relationship with Indigenous peoples, immigration, and our poor record of caring for the environment — and addresses the fundamental question, 'why are we here?'

Leddy skilfully helps the reader ponder this query by paying attention to where we are, concluding that our future depends on a profound shift in our attitudes to this place on Earth we inhabit.

While Mary Jo Leddy draws from her own personal faith and Catholic worldview, she addresses all caring Canadians who wish to explore themes of sin, gratitude, and redemption, refusing, ultimately, to treat this place as some chunk of earth we own. (From Novalis)