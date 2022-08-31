A "kunik" is a traditional Inuit greeting, often given to loved ones, in which a person places their nose on another's cheek and breathes them in. Where the Sea Kuniks the Land extends that gesture of love to the Arctic landscape, in a suite of poems that celebrates the interconnectedness of people and place, past and present.

The importance of land, culture, and identity play key roles in these poems, and the collection will move readers to think deeply about colonization, intergenerational trauma and grief.

This collection paints beautiful pictures of Arctic landscapes, love stories and growth. It will take readers on a journey through the seasons, from fierce snowstorms to a warm field of Labrador tea flowers. (From Inhabit Media)

Where the Sea Kuniks the Land is available on Nov. 1, 2022.

Ashley Qilavaq-Savard is an Inuk writer, artist, and emerging filmmaker born and raised in Iqaluit, Nunavut. She writes poetry about decolonizing narratives, healing from intergenerational trauma, and love of the land and culture. She has published two short stories relating to her Inuit culture, My Very First Ulu, with Nipiit magazine, and Miki and the Aqsarniit, with Chirp magazine.

Since attending the Vancouver Film School, Ashley has led acting and storytelling workshops for children and youth with the Qaggiavuut Performing Arts Society and the Labrador Creative Arts Festival. Ashley also creates sealskin and beaded jewellery, and is a dedicated student of Inuktitut.