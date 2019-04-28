Wayson Choy, author of The Jade Peony, dead at 80

Wayson Choy, the author of the award-winning novel The Jade Peony, has died. He was 80 years old.

CBC Books confirmed the death with Choy's long-time agent Denise Bukowski.

The magnificent Wayson Choy in 2013. Such a mentor, such a mensch, such a writer. I grieve the passing of this lovely man with my whole heart. RIP beloved Wayson.

His first novel, The Jade Peony, received the Trillium Book Award in 1995 and was a finalist in Canada Reads 2010, when it was defended by Samantha Nutt.

The Jade Peony is set in Vancouver's Chinatown in the late 1930s and early 1940s and looks at a family of Chinese immigrants living in that time through the eyes of their three children.

Choy was born in Vancouver in 1939. He was an only child, and would only learn at the age of 56 that he had been adopted.

He graduated from the University of British Columbia and went on to teach English at Humber College and creative writing at the Humber School for Writers in Toronto.

It took Choy 18 years to write The Jade Peony, a fact he discussed with Eleanor Wachtel on CBC Radio in 1996. The book originally began as a short story before it evolved into a novel.

"I wanted to write about the interlocking pain and anguish and confusion created by that kind of world, when your language was not understood by the majority and you didn't understand them and your children grew up understanding a little of both and struggling to be themselves," he said.

"I'm going to write a book about this period because it seems very important to remember it in a certain way."

The short story would go on to be anthologized over 20 times before Choy would turn it into the novel that would define his career.

"It's now a book that, partly, haunts me in different ways," he said.

The author of The Jade Peony explains why it took him 18 years to write his novel about Vancouver's Chinatown.

He has also written two autobiographical works, Paper Shadows, and Not Yet: A Memoir of Living and Almost Dying.

Paper Shadows: A Chinatown Childhood, inspired by discovering his adoption, was nominated for a Governor General's Literary Award in 1999.

Not Yet, which came out in 2009, is an account of his brush with death following an asthma attack, his experience of drifting in and out of a coma, and how his friends and family — in reality and in his unconscious state — drew him back to life.

His novel All That Matters won the Trillium Book Award in 2005 and was nominated for the Scotiabank Giller Prize 2004.

In 2005, Choy was made a member of the Order of Canada.

In 2013, he received the George Woodcock Award, which is an award given by the B.C. Book Awards that recognize lifetime achievement.

— with files from CBC News

