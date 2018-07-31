Waubgeshig Rice wins 2019 Evergreen Award for Moon of the Crusted Snow
Waubgeshig Rice's dystopian novel Moon of the Crusted Snow was voted the winner of the 2019 Evergreen Award by readers from over 100 libraries in Ontario.
The Evergreen Award is part of the annual province-wide Forest of Reading program, inviting people to read and vote on a selection of Canadian fiction and nonfiction titles curated by librarians.
Moon of the Crusted Snow begins with a blackout at a northern Anishinaabe community. With winter on the way, the community begins to unravel while strangers from the south, escaping their own chaos, arrive on their doorstep.
Rice is the host of the CBC Radio show Up North. He is also the author of the short story collection Midnight Sweatlodge and the novel Legacy.
"Big thanks to all the people who voted for Moon of the Crusted Snow for the Evergreen Award," said Rice on Twitter.
"Recognition like this from readers is a massive honour! N'miigwechiwendam."
Past winners of the Evergreen Award include The Last Neanderthal by Claire Cameron and The Break by Katherena Vermette.
