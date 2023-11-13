Watch the 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize

The 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize gala will be broadcast live on CBC radio, television and online on Monday, Nov. 13.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian, TV personality and author Rick Mercer.

Watch on television: CBC at 9:00 p.m. local time (11:30 p.m. AT/12:00 a.m. NT).

Watch online: CBCBooks.ca, CBC Gem, or YouTube at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Listen: Find your CBC Radio One frequency or listen online with CBC Listen at 9:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. AT/10:30 p.m. NT).

The Scotiabank Giller Prize awards $100,000 to the year's best work of Canadian fiction.

The hour-long show features all the shortlisted books, revealing the winner at the end.

The five finalists are:

Last year's winner was S uzette Mayr for his novel The Sleeping Car Porter.

Other past Giller Prize winners include Omar El Akkad for What Strange Paradise, Souvankham Thammavongsa for How to Pronounce Knife , Esi Edugyan for Washington Black , Michael Redhill for Bellevue Square , Margaret Atwood for Alias Grace , Mordecai Richler for Barney's Version , Alice Munro for Runaway , André Alexis for Fifteen Dogs and Madeleine Thien for Do Not Say We Have Nothing .