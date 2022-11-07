Content
Watch the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize replay

The 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize gala was co-hosted by Sarah Gadon and Rupi Kaur on Nov. 7.
CBC Books ·

Suzette Mayr won the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize for her novel The Sleeping Car Porter on Monday, Nov. 7.

The Scotiabank Giller Prize awards $100,000 to the year's best work of Canadian fiction. The ceremony was co-hosted by bestselling poet Rupi Kaur and Alias Grace star Sarah Gadon.

The ceremony was broadcast on CBC TV, CBC GemCBC Listen and CBC Radio at 9 p.m. local time (11:30 AT/12 midnight NT) and will streamed online at CBC BooksYouTube and Facebook at 9 p.m. ET.

This year the prize celebrates its 29th anniversary. The hour-long show features all the shortlisted books, revealing the winner at the end.

The five finalists are:

Canadian author Casey Plett chaired the five-person jury panel this year. She was joined by Canadian authors Kaie Kellough and Waubgeshig Rice and American writers Katie Kitamura and Scott Spencer.

Last year's winner was Omar El Akkad for his novel What Strange Paradise

Other past Giller Prize winners include Souvankham Thammavongsa for How to Pronounce KnifeEsi Edugyan for Washington BlackMichael Redhill for Bellevue SquareMargaret Atwood for Alias GraceMordecai Richler for Barney's VersionAlice Munro for RunawayAndré Alexis for Fifteen Dogs and Madeleine Thien for Do Not Say We Have Nothing.

Toronto businessman Jack Rabinovitch founded the prize in honour of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller, in 1994. Rabinovitch died in 2017 at the age of 87.

