Watch the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize replay

Suzette Mayr won the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize for her novel The Sleeping Car Porter on Monday, Nov. 7.

The Scotiabank Giller Prize awards $100,000 to the year's best work of Canadian fiction. The ceremony was co-hosted by bestselling poet Rupi Kaur and Alias Grace star Sarah Gadon.

The ceremony was broadcast on CBC.

This year the prize celebrates its 29th anniversary. The hour-long show features all the shortlisted books, revealing the winner at the end.

The five finalists are:

Canadian author Casey Plett chaired the five-person jury panel this year. She was joined by Canadian authors Kaie Kellough and Waubgeshig Rice and American writers Katie Kitamura and Scott Spencer.

Last year's winner was Omar El Akkad for his novel What Strange Paradise .

Other past Giller Prize winners include Souvankham Thammavongsa for How to Pronounce Knife , Esi Edugyan for Washington Black , Michael Redhill for Bellevue Square , Margaret Atwood for Alias Grace , Mordecai Richler for Barney's Version , Alice Munro for Runaway , André Alexis for Fifteen Dogs and Madeleine Thien for Do Not Say We Have Nothing .