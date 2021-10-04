Watch the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist reveal on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. ET
Join CBC Books on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. ET to watch the reveal of the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist.
The $100,000 award annually recognizes the best in Canadian fiction.
The event is taking place at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Toronto, and will be hosted by q books columnist Jael Richardson.
Here is the full 2021 longlist:
- Astra by Cedar Bowers
- What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad
- Glorious Frazzled Beings by Angélique Lalonde
- The Son of the House by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia
- A Dream of a Woman by Casey Plett
- The Octopus Has Three Hearts by Rachel Rose
- Swimming Back to Trout River by Linda Rui Feng
- The Listeners by Jordan Tannahill
- Em by Kim Thúy, translated by Sheila Fischman
- Fight Night by Miriam Toews
- The Strangers by Katherena Vermette
- We, Jane by Aimee Wall
The winner will be announced on Nov. 8, 2021.
Canadian writer Zalika Reid-Benta is chairing the five-person jury this year. Joining her are Canadian writers Megan Gail Coles and Joshua Whitehead, Malaysian writer Tash Aw and American writer Joshua Ferris.
Last year's winner was Toronto writer Souvankham Thammavongsa. She won for her short story collection How to Pronounce Knife.
Other past Giller Prize winners include Esi Edugyan for Washington Black, Michael Redhill for Bellevue Square, Margaret Atwood for Alias Grace, Mordecai Richler for Barney's Version, Alice Munro for Runaway, André Alexis for Fifteen Dogs and Madeleine Thien for Do Not Say We Have Nothing.
Jack Rabinovitch founded the prize in honour of his late wife Doris Giller in 1994. Rabinovitch died in 2017 at the age of 87.
