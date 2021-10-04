Skip to Main Content
Books·Coming Up

Watch the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist reveal on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. ET

The $100,000 prize is the biggest in Canadian fiction. Find out which 5 books will vie for the prize!

The $100,000 prize is the biggest in Canadian fiction

CBC Books ·

Join CBC Books on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. ET to watch the reveal of the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist.

The $100,000 award annually recognizes the best in Canadian fiction.

The event is taking place at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Toronto, and will be hosted by q books columnist Jael Richardson.

Here is the full 2021 longlist:

The winner will be announced on Nov. 8, 2021.

Canadian writer Zalika Reid-Benta is chairing the five-person jury this year. Joining her are Canadian writers Megan Gail Coles and Joshua Whitehead, Malaysian writer Tash Aw and American writer Joshua Ferris.

Last year's winner was Toronto writer Souvankham Thammavongsa. She won for her short story collection How to Pronounce Knife.

Other past Giller Prize winners include Esi Edugyan for Washington BlackMichael Redhill for Bellevue SquareMargaret Atwood for Alias GraceMordecai Richler for Barney's VersionAlice Munro for RunawayAndré Alexis for Fifteen Dogs and Madeleine Thien for Do Not Say We Have Nothing.

Jack Rabinovitch founded the prize in honour of his late wife Doris Giller in 1994. Rabinovitch died in 2017 at the age of 87.

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now