Watch the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist reveal on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. ET

Join CBC Books on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. ET to watch the reveal of the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist.

The $100,000 award annually recognizes the best in Canadian fiction.

The event is taking place at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Toronto, and will be hosted by q books columnist Jael Richardson.

Here is the full 2021 longlist:

The winner will be announced on Nov. 8, 2021.

Canadian writer Zalika Reid-Benta is chairing the five-person jury this year. Joining her are Canadian writers Megan Gail Coles and Joshua Whitehead, Malaysian writer Tash Aw and American writer Joshua Ferris.

Last year's winner was Toronto writer Souvankham Thammavongsa. She won for her short story collection How to Pronounce Knife.

Other past Giller Prize winners include Esi Edugyan for Washington Black, Michael Redhill for Bellevue Square, Margaret Atwood for Alias Grace , Mordecai Richler for Barney's Version , Alice Munro for Runaway , André Alexis for Fifteen Dogs and Madeleine Thien for Do Not Say We Have Nothing .