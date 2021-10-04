Watch the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize here on Mon. Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. ET

The winner of the 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize will be revealed here on Mon. Nov. 8.

The $100,000 award, the richest in Canadian literature, is given annually to the year's best work of fiction.

The livestream, co-hosted by Rupi Kaur and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, starts at 9 p.m. ET. Each of the finalists will be featured, with the winner revealed at the end of the hour-long show.

You can also watch the livestream on YouTube or the CBC Books Facebook Page.

The finalists are:

Read more about each of the finalists here, or watch a conversation between the five writers here.

Watch the Described Video Version of the livestream below:

DESCRIBED VIDEO - 2021 Scotiabank Giller Prize Live in

The show will also be broadcast on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Listen and CBC Radio at 9 p.m. local time (11:30 AT/12 midnight NT). Find out all the ways you can tune in here.

Kaur is a bestselling poet from Brampton, Ont. Her poetry collections are milk and honey, the sun and her flowers and home body, all of which have made the New York Times bestseller list and have sold more than 8 million copies worldwide.

Sun-Hyung Lee is an actor and comedian best known for his roles on CBC's Kim Convenience and Disney's The Mandalorian. He recently championed the novel Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots on Canada Reads 2021.

Canadian writer Zalika Reid-Benta is chairing the five-person jury this year. Joining her are Canadian writers Megan Gail Coles and Joshua Whitehead, Malaysian writer Tash Aw and American writer Joshua Ferris.

Five Canadian writers are vying for the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize. (Submitted by the Scotiabank Giller Prize)

The jury read 132 books, narrowed it down to a longlist of 12 and then a shortlist of five.