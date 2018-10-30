Vikram Vij, Lynn Crawford win gold at Taste Canada food writing prizes
Canadian chefs Vikram Vij and Lynn Crawford each took home gold at the annual Taste Canada Awards, an event that honours the best food writing in the country.
Vij won in the culinary narratives category for his memoir Vij, which chronicles his rise in establishing a food empire in Canada. The silver prize in this category went to Rod Phillips for 9000 Years of Wine.
Crawford, a chef and Food Network host based in Toronto, received gold in the general cookbooks category for her book Farm to Chef. The silver prize was awarded to The Simple Bites Kitchen by Aimée Wimbush-Bourque.
The other English-language book award winners include:
- Regional/Cultural Cookbooks Gold: Feast by Lindsay Anderson and Dana VanVeller
- Regional/Cultural Cookbooks Silver: The Okanagan Table by Rod Butters
- Single-Subject Cookbooks Gold: All the Sweet Things by Renée Kohlman
- Single-Subject Cookbooks Silver: Cooking with Cocktails by Kristy Gardner
- Health and Special Diet Cookbooks Gold: Yum & Yummer by Greta Podleski
- Health and Special Diet Cookbooks Silver: The First Mess Cookbook by Laura Wright
To read about the French-language and food blog winners, visit the Taste Canada Awards website.
This year, 91 cookbooks were considered for the competition.
