Vancouver author Alix Ohlin's short story collection We Want What We Want wins Lambda Literary Award

We Want What We Want , a short story collection by Alix Ohlin, is one of the Canadian winners of the 2022 Lambda Literary Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the best in LGBTQ literature from around the world.

The 34th Lambda Literary Awards were announced on June 11 in a virtual ceremony. The 2022 program included 24 categories, each of which was shortlisted with five contenders for a total of 120 shortlisted books. The 24 winners were selected from more than 1,300 book submissions from more than 300 publishers.

We Want What We Want won the Bisexual Fiction category.

The short stories in We Want What We Want explore parenthood, lost love, wasted potential and more, showcasing life's humour, discomfort and beauty.

Raised in Montreal and now based in Vancouver, Ohlin is the current chair of the creative writing program at the University of British Columbia. Her previous two books were novels — Inside and Dual Citizens — both of which landed on the Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist.

We Want What We Want was also a finalist for the 2021 Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Prize .

"A lot of what's happening in the stories is people pursuing their desires, even to their own detriment, like wanting to remake themselves or wanting to seek out a connection with someone else and making messy choices and consequences as a result of their desires," said Ohlin in an interview with CBC Books .

"It's a messy place in our lives, but messy places are good for stories."

Montreal-based Australian creator Lee Lai is also a winner in the LGBTQ Comics category.

Lai's debut graphic novel Stone Fruit follows queer couple Bron and Ray as their relationship falls apart. In losing each other, Bron and Ray turn to repair fractured bonds with family members.

Here's the list of the 2022 Lambda Literary Awards winners:

Lesbian fiction: Skye Falling by Mia McKenzie

100 Boyfriends by Brontez Purnell Bisexual fiction: We Want What We Want by Alix Ohlin

Summer Fun by Jeanne Thornton Bisexual nonfiction: Borealis by Aisha Sabatini Sloan

Belly of the Beast by Da'Shaun L. Harrison LGBTQ nonfiction: Let the Record Show by Sarah Schulman

Last Days by Tamiko Beyer Gay poetry: Punks by John Keene

Gumbo Ya Ya by Aurielle Marie Transgender poetry: Crossbones on My Life by Mason J

The One You Want to Marry (And Other Identities I've Had) by Sophie Santos Gay memoir/biography: Punch Me Up To The Gods by Brian Broome

The Headmistress by Milena McKay Gay romance: Excellent Sons by Larry Benjamin

Mouths of Rain edited by Briona Simone Jones LGBTQ children's/middle grade: Calvin by JR and Vanessa Ford

The Heartbreak Bakery by A. R. Capetta LGBTQ comics: Stone Fruit by Lee Lai

Mrs. Harrison by R. Eric Thomas LGBTQ erotica: Big Joe by Samuel R. Delany

The Savage Kind by John Copenhaver LGBTQ speculative fiction: No Gods, No Monsters by Cadwell Turnbull

