TV rights to Mona Awad's novel Bunny sold to AMC

Mona Awad's novel Bunny, a surreal fairy tale set at an elite American university, is being developed into a television series by AMC.

Playwright Megan Mostyn-Brown is writing the pilot. She was a writer on Gotham for three seasons and is a producer on the supernatural horror series NOS4A2.

Bunny follows a creative writing student named Samantha Heather Mackey, who is unwittingly drawn into the orbit of the bunnies, a group of tight-knit rich girls from her fiction class. Invited to their monthly smut salon, Samantha discovers a monstrous and otherworldly side of friendship.

Bunny was published in Canada on June 11, 2019.

Awad's previous book, 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl, was shortlisted for the 2016 Scotiabank Giller Prize and won the Amazon Canada First Novel Award.

Awad was born in Montreal and currently lives in Boston.