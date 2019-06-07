TV rights to Margaret Atwood's The Edible Woman sold to eOne
Production company Entertainment One has picked up the television rights to Margaret Atwood's first novel The Edible Woman, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2019.
Published in 1969, the novel follows a young woman named Marian who slowly loses the ability to eat food after becoming engaged to her fiancé Peter. Once a happy participant in consumer culture, Marian begins to feel as though she's being consumed herself.
Entertainment One has partnered with Francine Zuckerman (Z Films) and Karen Shaw (Quarterlife Crisis Productions) to produce the series.
Entertainment One has retained worldwide rights.
The Toronto-based author is currently gearing up for a global book tour to promote the highly-anticipated novel The Testaments, a sequel to her 1985 classic The Handmaid's Tale. The Testaments will be published in September.
The television adaptation of award-winning show The Handmaid's Tale is currently in its third season.
