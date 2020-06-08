Dianne Warren explores the power of chance encounters during COVID-19 in this short story

Covid Clarinet is a short story by Dianne Warren. It is part of Transmission, CBC Books' original writing series reflecting on life during COVID-19. Read more works from Transmission here.

I did not know the man who appeared at my front door, holding his suit coat over his head to protect himself from the marble-sized hail that was pounding down. He asked if he could shelter in my porch, and of course I said yes. He sat in a wicker chair, and I stood in the doorway to the house proper. The two of us watched as the hail piled up and turned the neighbourhood white.

The man said the sound of a clarinet was what had caused him to choose my front door as one that would be safe to approach. My instrument was visible through the open door to the house, resting where I had left it on a wooden chair, a well-worn methodology on the music stand in front of it.

"I wonder," the man said, "if we were to examine the biographies of the world's most notorious axe murderers, would there be a single one who played the clarinet?"

Whose thoughts about the sound of a clarinet turn to axe murder? My own thoughts were turning to regret that I had let this man into my porch, but then he began to speak as though he knew something about the clarinet. "There is a class of clarinetists," he said, "that insists on playing with the reed turned up. I see no possible reason for such a method of tone production. Do you?"

"I think that's gone out of fashion, hasn't it," I said cautiously.

"The world came to its senses then," he said.

Came to its senses, I thought, as though he'd been asleep for a hundred years and had just woken up. He did look as though he might have stepped out of the past. Perhaps it was his bushy mustache. My grandfather had had a mustache like that.

He then said, still on the topic of clarinet embouchure, "There are some players who take the mouthpiece so far into the mouth as to cause anxiety, lest they choke themselves."

First axe murder and now choking, although this second reference to harm was almost comic.

"That doesn't sound like a good idea," I said.

Then he sighed and said, "Well, I suppose we all want the same thing."

I was not sure. There were so many things to want. How was it possible that we could all want the same thing?

Then the man looked through the open doorway at the clarinet on the chair and said, "May I?"

I was now in a pickle. I did not think it was a good idea to let him into my house, but I was curious to know what his authority on the clarinet was.

I said, "Be my guest," but I remained in the porch to be close to the outside door, an escape option.

The man lifted the clarinet from the chair and examined it as if it were a museum artifact. He turned it over and over, studying the keys and finger holes. He even removed the mouthpiece and held the clarinet up to the light and looked down the bore. Then he replaced the mouthpiece, removed the cover, and positioned the instrument precisely between his lips. He blew a long tone, ran up and down a scale, and then surprised me completely by breaking into a perfect rendition of Mr. Aker Bilk's Stranger on the Shore. When he was done, he lay the instrument back on the chair and said, "Thank you." I wasn't sure whether he was speaking to me or my clarinet.

When he was out of sight, I picked up the clarinet, and tried to examine it in the same precise way he had.

He joined me in the porch again, and when he picked up his jacket, I realized he was planning to leave. The hail had stopped, but the sky was still an ominous colour, between brown and grey. "You shouldn't go yet," I said. "I have plenty of room. I have food, lots of it, and clothes if you need them."

He left anyway. I watched him walk away, knee deep in hail. He seemed to be walking backwards.

When he was out of sight, I picked up the clarinet, and tried to examine it in the same precise way he had. I did not know what I was looking for. I hoped I would see something, and that it would be the same thing he had seen, but the clarinet was the mystery it had always been.

When the hail started up again, I watched out the window, and wondered if the man might return, but I knew it was not likely.

The photo of the clarinet was taken by chocolatedazzles. It was licensed through Creative Commons.

Dianne Warren is a writer and dramatist from Saskatchewan. (Don Hall)

Dianne Warren is a writer and dramatist from Saskatchewan. Her most recent novel The Diamond House was released in June 2020. Her 2010 novel Cool Water won the Governor General's Literary Award for fiction. She is also the author of the novel Liberty Street and three short story collections.

