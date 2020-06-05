Carol Rose GoldenEagle on the joys of having her adult children home again during the COVID-19 pandemic

Sanctuary is a personal essay by Carol Rose GoldenEagle. It is part of Transmission, CBC Books' original writing series reflecting on life during COVID-19. Read more works from Transmission here.

It doesn't seem that long ago that I found myself moving to a little cabin in the woods. It's a small home, just big enough for me, my writing and my dog and cat.

Ever since my three children have gone on with their own lives, I've had to adjust to the empty nest. It wasn't easy at first. I had to learn to cook for one and get used to my own routine. Although, as a writer, I do like the solitude and quiet of being alone.

That all changed a few weeks ago when I got a phone call.

Two of my children had been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mom, can we come stay with you? It's just safer to be in a small town than being in the city."

Of course I said yes, for many reasons.

Since my children started their own lives, I have been walking alone along this beautiful lake in this small town where I live. The water helps with creative inspiration. Sometimes, the water also surfaces memories.

Carol's children on a walk in Kinookimaw, adjacent to Regina Beach (Submitted by Carol Rose GoldenEagle)

Even when they are not present, I often hear my children's laughter. I can see them running and skipping stones. I remember them picking and eating Saskatoon berries that grow along the trail.

I have so dearly missed my children since they moved out.

As an author, I have written about feelings of loneliness and not belonging because I am one of those children who is part of the 1960s scoop. I was taken from the arms of my biological mother the very day I was born. That pure love, a mother's love, was something that was always missing from my own childhood.

That pure love, a mother's love, was something that was always missing from my own childhood.

That all changed the day my three bears came into my life. Home is where we have always grown memories.

And now, because of COVID-19, we are doing this again.

It is a blessing that two of my children are staying with me during this outbreak. We are together 24/7 — the way it used to be.

Carol's children reading on the deck outside her home. (Submitted by Carol Rose GoldenEagle)

These days when I wake up, I no longer feel sad about being an empty-nester. I see my bears every single morning.

As an early riser, I take some quiet moments to watch my children, still in slumber. My dog has been sleeping with my son each night lately. She's curled up at the foot of his bed in the guest room. A boy and his dog, just like it always has been. In these moments, and here in my little cabin in the woods, I remember those ties of why we love so much.

I set the coffee maker.

I know that my baby bears will be hungry and waiting to eat breakfast. It's been like this for years. They like a hearty morning meal and I say a prayer for that cherished memory.

Then I start cooking. It is no longer a meal for one. My children are home. Hallelujah! I haven't made bacon-stuffed pancakes in years.

It must be the smell of the bacon that wakes my son and daughter. She's been sleeping on the couch. As each takes a big yawn and wipes the sleep from their eyes, I hear the most beautiful words,

"G'morning Mom."

Creator has brought my baby bears back home, if only for a while before they move on again.

My son pours himself a hot, black coffee while the cat rubs up against his leg. That cat is happy that "our kids" are home as well.

It has been two months in isolation now and I am no longer alone.

We start our new routine of taking coffee out on the deck to enjoy the morning sun. As we watch the wind in the trees and listen to the sound of birds, I am reminded of where we came from as a family.

And, these magical moments are just as precious as any of my memories of their childhood.

As I sip my coffee, I know how truly blessed I have been. Creator has brought my baby bears back home, if only for a while before they move on again. I give gratitude.

Carol Rose GoldenEagle is a Cree and Dene author whose books include the novels Bearskin Diary and Bone Black. (Submitted by Carol Rose GoldenEagle)

Carol Rose GoldenEagle is a Cree and Dene author from Saskatchewan. Her book Bearskin Diary was chosen as the national Aboriginal Literature Title for 2017 and was shortlisted for three Saskatchewan Book Awards. The French-language translation, Peau D'ours, won a Saskatchewan Book Award in 2019.

Her first book of poetry, Hiraeth , was shortlisted for a Saskatchewan Book Award in 2019.

GoldenEagle's second novel, Bone Black , was released in fall 2019.

The Cree/Dene writer and journalist Carol Rose GoldenEagle on her thriller Bone Black, about an Indigenous woman who takes justice into her own hands when the system fails her. 16:14

Transmission is a new series of original creative works, commissioned by CBC Books, that reflects on time, place, identity, community and purpose in an era of COVID-19.

Transmission is part of the Art Uncontained initiative from CBC Arts. Art Uncontained offers inspiration for audiences and support to the Canadian artistic community in these unprecedented times.