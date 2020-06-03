A girl struggles to find her way out of a dark tunnel in this story by 16-year-old Lily McCarthy

Tunnel Vision is an original short story by Wattpad writer, Lily McCarthy, age 16. It is part of Transmission, CBC Books' writing series reflecting on life during COVID-19. Read more works from Transmission here.

She couldn't remember how long she'd been walking for. The tunnel was so dark and small, she had no concept of time or distance. She was running earlier (a day ago? Maybe a week? She didn't know) but she ran out of energy. Her feet ached and her legs felt heavy, as if they were filled with sand. She didn't even know what she was walking toward. She could only see darkness ahead of her, and she was all alone.

Her feet were bare, and her toes felt like icicles against the cold metal floor of the tunnel. Her dress was doing nothing to keep her warm, and the more she trekked on, the more her body felt stiff in the inhospitable air.

She tried to keep moving, but her body was resisting more and more. With one final step, she tripped and fell on her knees. The sound of the impact echoed off the metal and rang in her ears. She covered her face with her hands and laid her head down on the floor.

She could only see darkness ahead of her, and she was all alone.

She was just so tired. Her whole body trembled with fatigue. She'd been moving for so long and the pain in her body was more powerful than her will to escape. There was a sinking feeling that there was no exit, and if there was, it was much too far for her to ever reach. She wasn't strong enough. Her heart couldn't take the disappointment of walking and walking to find something that wasn't there. There was no sense in it. Moving forward was futile when there was nothing to move toward.

She sniffled. Her eyes filled with tears and a bad feeling bubbled in her stomach. She was giving up. She saw no use in moving anymore. She was prepared to stay there forever and throw away her dreams of ever getting out. There is no use, she thought, this is all there is. This is all there ever will be.

As the echoing died down, her tunnel was completely silent. It was the type of silence that was heavy and loaded, as if she was underwater.

(Credit: iStock/Getty Images)

She took a deep breath and lifted her head when she felt strong enough to face her reality. Only when she wiped her eyes and could see clearly, her reality looked different.

She squinted, trying to make out what she saw. It was a spot of yellow at the end of the tunnel. A light, bright enough or close enough that she could make it out, but too far away for her to see it clearly. Her eyes widened. There was something there! An end goal! Something worth running toward!

She forced herself to stand, though her body was weak and trembling. She took a cautious step forward, a smile spreading across her face without her even realizing. The bad feeling that once boiled in her stomach was transforming into sunshine. Daisies tickled her ribs and carnations sprouted in her lungs. She breathed in evenly and felt the air blow the flowers.

She let out a cry of joy as she kept walking, being very gentle with herself at first.

She wanted to shout exactly what she'd learned. She wanted to tell them to keep running

She kept pushing herself forward but paused when she heard distant sounds coming through the surrounding walls. She realized with a start that it was others like her; discouraged and frightened. They banged against their own metal walls and protested into the air. She realized she wasn't as alone as she thought. Maybe beyond these walls were others, battling the feeling of being trapped, both mentally and physically. She wanted to help them. She wanted to shout exactly what she'd learned. She wanted to tell them to keep running.

"There is a light!" She cried out. The banging died down as her voice reverberated and she hoped the strangers were listening. She knocked her fists against the walls rhythmically.

She repeated, "There is a light! Look! Do you see it? Do you? It's right there, we just need to keep going. One day we will all be there. Picture it. Can you see it?"

She could see it. The clouds in the sky, her circle of friends, the crowded city streets. She could feel it; her toes in warm grass, the sun on her face, a soft breeze. She could picture it all. "This is only temporary. It is awful but it is necessary! We will be free! We will be safe! Just keep running!" She cried.

"THERE IS A LIGHT!"

CBC Books has partnered with Wattpad to showcase the voices and experiences of up-and-coming Canadian writers as part of our Transmission series. Wattpad is the world's leading social storytelling platform, where 80 million people connect over stories every month.

About Lily McCarthy

Lily McCarthy is a sixteen-year-old writer from Tors Cove, Newfoundland. (Submitted by Lily McCarthy)

Lily McCarthy is 16 years old and from Tors Cove, NL. She has been writing and creating for the majority of her life. In 2015, she decided to take her writing more seriously, so she joined the storytelling website Wattpad. She has been creating on Wattpad for five years and aspires to make writing a career, instead of a hobby.

Transmission is a new series of original creative works, commissioned by CBC Books, that reflects on time, place, identity, community and purpose in an era of COVID-19.

Transmission is part of the Art Uncontained initiative from CBC Arts. Art Uncontained offers inspiration for audiences and support to the Canadian artistic community in these unprecedented times.