Toronto production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play delayed until 2021

The Toronto production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play has been put off until 2021, the latest event affected by the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Performances of the Canadian production were set to begin on Oct. 23, 2020 at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre.

Hundreds of artists, artisans and technicians involved in the production have been working several months in advance to prepare the cast, costumes and auditorium for the first public performance.

"During these uncertain times, we need to ensure we are able to deliver this production safely and on a schedule that is achievable and therefore a delay to the production is unavoidable," the release stated.

The two-part production was written by British screenwriter Jack Thorne based on a story he developed with Rowling and director John Tiffany.

The play originally premiered in London in July of 2016, while the script was released as a book worldwide. The story focuses on Harry's son Albus, who struggles with his father's enormous legacy as he heads to Hogwarts and encounters his own dark adventures.

Over the course of its run in the U.K., U.S. and Australia, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has received a mountain of accolades, including the Tony Award for best play and best new play at the Olivier Awards.

Rowling's Harry Potter books have sold over 500 million copies and have been translated into 80 languages. The series has spawned three companion books, eight blockbuster films, a major theme park and the film series prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.