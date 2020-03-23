Toronto Comic Arts Festival cancels 2020 edition

Toronto Comic Arts Festival, Canada's largest comics event, has cancelled the 2020 edition in light of mounting concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel this year's festival at the Toronto Reference Library based on travel restrictions and social distancing measures, as well as consultations with leaders in the comics community and health care experts, according to the festival's website.

The festival was scheduled for May 8-10, 2020.

We honestly believe there is no other option besides at this time, and postponement/rescheduling, given the uncertainty of the pandemic duration, is not a decision we can commit to. —@TorontoComics

"We tried very hard to make this work, as we're very aware of the financial and career necessity that TCAF has become for many working comic authors. At present, cancellation is the only ethical option," the TCAF team wrote in a statement.

This year's exhibitors will be refunded.

TCAF will launch a media and sponsorship plan to promote exhibitors, including those who had deferred or cancelled, online and throughout the original festival dates.

TCAF has been held since 2003. It was held every other year until 2009, then it became an annual event. 2020 is the first time the festival has been cancelled.