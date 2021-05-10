The thrilling conclusion to internationally bestselling author Kenneth Oppel's epic Bloom trilogy

First, the aliens' plant life bloomed, then their terrifying creatures hatched and now the aliens themselves have arrived on Earth for a final showdown. Alien-hybrids Anaya, Petra and Seth will have to push themselves further than they ever thought possible if they want to forge an alliance with the alien rebels that will allow their planet to thrive once and for all.

This conclusion to the nationally bestselling Bloom trilogy will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they race to finish an adventure the Wall Street Journal called "so exciting that the pages might well have been printed with adrenaline." (From HarperCollins)