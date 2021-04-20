Illuminating, poised, and wholly original, the poems of Sharon King-Campbell's This Is How It Is range across the planet from New Zealand to Thailand to Newfoundland, gathering along the way voices both historical and mythological in a compelling display of dramatic empathy and poetic imagination. Subverting history and fable while always returning to vividly depicted images of our landscapes within the specter of environmental crisis, King-Campbell spans the far corners of the earth and the previously silent voices of our collective pasts to arrive here at our contemporary moment with poems of formal dexterity as prescient as they are captivating. (From Breakwater Books)

Campbell was on the 2020 CBC Poetry Prize longlist.