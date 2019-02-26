Think your story is finished? Read it aloud first

The 2019 CBC Nonfiction Prize is open for submissions! You can submit your original, unpublished writing (up to 2,000 words) for a chance to win $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity and have your work published on CBC Books. The deadline to enter is Feb. 28, 2019.

To inspire and support you along the way, we are publishing a writing tip each week on CBC Books. You can also subscribe to our writing tips newsletter for even more tips.

This week's tip is from Heather Simeney MacLeod.

"Whatever you write, read it aloud. Your ear is a necessary instrument, don't ignore it. It will catch so many errors and lead you towards your own sense of musicality in your writing."

Heather Simeney MacLeod is the author of four poetry books and has been published widely in Canada and the U.S. Her work has also appeared in print in Britain, Ireland, France, Israel, Australia and New Zealand. Her story In the Peace River Valley made the 2018 CBC Nonfiction Prize longlist.