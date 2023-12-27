The top 10 Canadian books of 2023

CBC Books is counting down the top 10 bestselling Canadian titles of 2023, using data from close to 300 independent Canadian bookstores, courtesy of Bookmanager. (CBC)

CBC Books is counting down the top 10 bestselling Canadian titles of 2023! These are the 10 bestselling Canadian titles of the year, as determined by book sales from close to 300 independent Canadian bookstores, courtesy of Bookmanager .

You can listen to the holiday countdown special hosted by Ali Hassan below — or keep scrolling to see which Canadian books made this year's list!

Old Babes in the Wood is a book by Margaret Atwood. (McClelland & Stewart, Luis Mora)

Margaret Atwood's latest is a collection of 15 stories that use narrative — and Atwood 's signature intellect and wit — to speak to our modern times. At the centre of the collection are seven stories about a couple through the decades, mapping how their life evolves through the mundane and the extraordinary.

Atwood is a celebrated Canadian writer who has published fiction, nonfiction, poetry and comics. Her acclaimed books include The Handmaid's Tale , Alias Grace , Oryx and Crake and The Edible Woman . She has won several awards for her work including the Governor General's Literary Award, the Scotiabank Giller Prize and the Booker Prize. She is also a founder of the Griffin Poetry Prize and the Writers' Trust of Canada.

LISTEN | Margaret Atwood on grief, censorship — and whether AI could ever replicate her writing: The Current 25:30 New short stories from Margaret Atwood Margaret Atwood’s new book, Old Babes in the Wood, is a collection of short stories that may be her most personal work yet. Earlier this year, Galloway spoke with her about those old babes, grief and loss, censorship, and whether she thinks artificial intelligence could ever replicate her writing.

21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act by Bob Joseph is a guide to understanding the Indian Act, created in 1876, and its ongoing impact on Indigenous people in Canada. (ictinc.ca)

Based on a viral article in 2015, 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act is the essential guide to understanding the 1876 Indian Act and its repercussions on generations of Indigenous peoples. It also explores how the legal document's legacy has shaped the lives of Indigenous people from 1876 until now. The book examines the legacy of the legal document that he notes has shaped the lives and opportunities of Indigenous communities in Canada.

Bob Joseph, a member of the Gwawaenuk Nation, is the founder and president of Indigenous Corporate Training Inc., which offers training on Indigenous relations to government and corporate clients. He's also the bestselling author of 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act .

LISTEN | What Bob Joseph wants you to know about the Indian Act: North by Northwest 13:47 Jessica Johns on her book "Bad Cree" Award-winning author Jessica Johns on her debut novel, Bad Cree.

Cherie Dimaline is the author of The Marrow Thieves. (Peter Power/CBC, Dancing Cat Books)

​In the dystopian world of Cherie Dimaline's award-winning The Marrow Thieves, climate change has ravaged the Earth and a continent-wide hunt and slaughter of Indigenous people is underway. Wanted for their bone marrow, which contains the lost ability to dream, a group of Indigenous people seek refuge in the old lands.

In 2017, The Marrow Thieves won the Governor General's Literary Award for Young people's literature — text and the Kirkus Prize for young readers' literature. It is currently being adapted for television. The sequel, Hunting by Stars, was released in 2021. The Marrow Thieves was also defended by Jully Black on Canada Reads 2018.

Cherie Dimaline is a Métis author and editor. Her other books include Red Rooms, The Girl Who Grew a Galaxy, A Gentle Habit and Empire of Wild. The Marrow Thieves was named one of Time magazine's top 100 YA novels of all time. Dimaline won the 2021 Writers' Trust Engel Findley Award. The $25,000 recognizes the accomplishments of a fiction writer in the middle of their career.

LISTEN | Cherie Dimaline reflects on writing The Marrow Thieves: CBC Books 7:18 Cherie Dimaline on Airplay with Dave White in Whitehorse Award-winning author Cherie Dimaline speaks with Dave White about her dystopian YA novel The Marrow Thieves.

The Sleeping Car Porter is a novel by Suzette Mayr. (Coach House, Ryan Emberley)

The Sleeping Car Porter tells the story of Baxter, a Black man in 1929 who works as a sleeping car porter on a train that travels across the country. He smiles and tries to be invisible to the passengers, but what he really wants is to save up and go to dentistry school. On one particular trip out west, the train is stalled and Baxter finds a naughty postcard of two gay men. The postcard reawakens his memories and longings and puts his job in jeopardy.

The Sleeping Car Porter won the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Suzette Mayr is a poet and novelist based in Calgary. She is the author of the novels Dr. Edith Vane and the Hares of Crawley Hall, Monoceros, Moon Honey, The Widows and Venous Hum.

LISTEN | Suzette Myer reacts to winning the Scotiabank Giller Prize: 11:02 Suzette Mayr on winning the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize It's Canada's biggest literary prize with a cash purse of $100,000. The morning after the Scotiabank Giller Prize was awarded, Tom Power caught up with this year's winner, Suzette Mayr, for a chat about her award-winning novel The Sleeping Car Porter.

Bad Cree is a novel by Jessica Johns. (HarperCollins Canada, Loretta Johns)

Bad Cree is a horror-infused novel that centres around a young woman named Mackenzie, who is haunted by terrifying nightmares and wracked with guilt about her sister Sabrina's untimely death. The lines between her dreams and reality start to blur when she begins seeing a murder of crows following her around the city — and starts getting threatening text messages from someone claiming to be her dead sister. Looking to escape, Mackenzie heads back to her hometown in rural Alberta where she finds her family still entrenched in their grief. With her dreams intensifying and getting more dangerous, Mackenzie must confront a violent family legacy and reconcile with the land and her community.

Jessica Johns is a Vancouver-based writer, visual artist and member of Sucker Creek First Nation in Treaty 8 Territory in northern Alberta. Johns won the 2020 Writers' Trust Journey Prize for the short story Bad Cree, which evolved into the novel of the same name.

LISTEN | Jessica Johns discusses Bad Cree: CBC Books 10:20 Bob Joseph on All in a Weekend with Sonali Karnick Author and educator Bob Joseph spoke to Sonali Karnick in Montreal about his book 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act.

Women Talking is Miriam Toews's latest novel. (Carol Loewen, Knopf Canada)

​In Miriam Toews's powerful novel, eight Mennonite women come together to talk. Why? They have 48 hours to make a decision that will impact every woman and child in their community. Women Talking is inspired by the real-life case in the 2000s, when women in a Bolivian Mennonite community began whispering that they were waking up groggy, in pain, feeling like they had been sexually molested.

Women Talking was a finalist for the 2018 Governor General's Literary Award for fiction.

Toews is the author of several acclaimed novels, including A Complicated Kindness, which won the Governor General's Literary Award for English-language fiction in 2004 and won Canada Reads in 2006, and All My Puny Sorrows, which won the 2014 Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize and was shortlisted for the 2014 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

LISTEN | Miriam Toews discusses Women Talking on Sunday Edition: The Next Chapter 22:49 Dr. Gabor Maté on The Myth of Normal Shelagh Rogers spoke with Dr. Gabor Maté about The Myth of Normal, in front of a live audience in Victoria in 2022.

The Myth of Normal is a book by Gabor Maté and Daniel Maté. (Knopf Canada, Ken Wilkinson)

In The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté examines why chronic illness and general health problems are on the rise in Western countries with good healthcare systems. Maté explains how Western medicine, while technologically advanced, fails to treat the whole person and ignores cultural stressors. With his son Daniel, Maté untangles common myths about what makes us sick and offers a guide on health and healing.

Gabor Maté is a doctor and an expert on topics such as addiction, stress and childhood development. He's the author of several books, including In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts, When the Body Says and The Cost of Hidden Stress.

Daniel Maté is a composer and lyricist whose musicals include The Longing and the Short of It, Hansel & Gretl & Heidi & Gunter and Middle School Mysteries. He's received the Kleban Prize for Lyrics and the ASCAP Foundation Cole Porter Award.

LISTEN | Dr. Gabor Maté talks The Myth of Normal with Shelagh Rogers: Unreserved 10:51 'Truth is truth': why Michelle Good's residential school fiction resonates Michelle Good, who is nehiyaw from Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, wrote about a fictional story about five residential school survivors who stuck together as children but, chart their own difficult paths as young adults.

Five Little Indians is a novel by Michelle Good. (HarperCollins, Silken Sellinger Photography)

In Five Little Indians, Kenny, Lucy, Clara, Howie and Maisie were taken from their families and sent to a residential school when they were very small. Barely out of childhood, they are released and left to contend with the seedy world of eastside Vancouver. Fuelled by the trauma of their childhood, the five friends cross paths over the decades and struggle with the weight of their shared past.

Five Little Indians won the Amazon First Novel Award in 2021 and won Canada Reads in 2022, championed by Ojibway author and Vogue fashion writer Christian Allaire.

Good is a Cree writer and lawyer who is a member of Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan. She was named by CBC Books in 2020 as a writer to watch. She is also the author of the essay collection Truth Telling .

LISTEN | Michelle Good on Unreserved: Up North 6:05 Thunder Bay-born author longlisted for Canada Reads The story behind ‘Greenwood’ unfolds like the growth rings of a tree—spanning generations and revealing, layer by layer, one family's secrets. We hear from Thunder Bay author Michael Christie about ‘Greenwood’ and his CBC Canada Reads longlist selection.

Michael Christie is the author of Greenwood. (McClelland & Stewart, Cedar Bowers)

In the novel Greenwood, it's the year 2038 and most of the world has suffered from an environmental collapse. But there is a remote island with 1,000-year-old trees and Jake Greenwood works as a tour guide there. From there, the novel takes you back in time as you learn more about Jake, her family and how secrets and lies can have an impact for generations.

Greenwood was a finalist on Canada Reads in 2023, championed by actor Keegan Connor Tracy.

Michael Christie is a novelist who grew up in northern Ontario and currently lives in Victoria. His 2011 short story collection The Beggar's Garden won the Vancouver Book Award and was a finalist for the Rogers Writers' Trust Fiction Prize. His 2015 novel If I Fall, If I Die won the Northern Lit Award and was longlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

LISTEN | Michael Christie talks Green on Up North with Jonathan Pinto: 7:41 Mattea Roach gets all their Ducks in a row at Canada Reads 2023 Canada Reads wrapped up yesterday, and Kate Beaton’s graphic memoir Ducks, championed by Mattea Roach, won it all. It's a story about the climate crisis, but it’s also a moving portrait of the people she meets working in the Alberta oil sands. Both Kate Beaton and Mattea Roach join host Elamin Abdelmahmoud just a few hours after their win.

Kate Beaton is the author of Canada Reads-winning graphic memoir Ducks. (Corey Katz, Drawn & Quarterly)

Ducks is an autobiographical graphic novel that recounts Beaton's time working in the Alberta oil sands between 2005 and 2008. With the goal of paying off her student loans, Beaton leaves her tight-knit seaside Nova Scotia community and heads west, where she encounters harsh realities, including the everyday trauma that no one discusses.

Ducks won Canada Reads 2023, when it was defended by Jeopardy! super-champ Mattea Roach.

Beaton launched her career by publishing the comic strip Hark! A Vagrant online. The sassy historical webcomic gained a following of 500,000 monthly visitors and was eventually turned into a bestselling book.

Her success continued with the book Step Aside, Pops! and two children's books, King Baby and The Princess and the Pony.

