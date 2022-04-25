The Theory of Crows 

Deep in the night, Matthew paces the house, unable to rest. Though his sixteen-year-old daughter, Holly, lies sleeping on the other side of the bedroom door, she is light years away from him. How can he bridge the gap between them when he can't shake the emptiness he feels inside? Holly knows her father is drifting further from her; what she doesn't understand is why. Could it be her fault that he seems intent on throwing everything away, including their relationship?

Following a devastating tragedy, Matthew and Holly head out onto the land in search of a long-lost cabin on the family trapline, miles from the Cree community they once called home. But each of them is searching for something more than a place. Matthew hopes to reconnect with the father he has just lost; Holly goes with him because she knows the father she is afraid of losing won't be able to walk away.

When things go wrong during the journey, they find they have only each other to turn to for support. What happens to father and daughter on the land will test them, and eventually heal them, in ways they never thought possible. (From Harper Perennial)

David A. Robertson is an author and graphic novelist based in Winnipeg. The multi-talented writer of Swampy Cree heritage has published 28 books across a variety of genres, including picture books On the Trapline and When We Were Alone , graphic novel Breakdown , and his memoir Black Water , which won two 2021 Manitoba Book Awards .

Robertson is the winner of the 2021 Freedom to Read Award . He was also the host of the CBC Edmonton podcast Kiwew .

Robertson curated a reading list about residential schools on Twitter, then adapted the list for CBC Books.

