Based on the perennially popular Canadian folk song and animated short film of the same name, The Log Driver's Waltz showcases a spunky, independent young woman whose parents are keen for her to marry. The town's well-to-do doctors, merchants, and lawyers try to impress her, but it's the humble log driver — with his style, grace and joie de vivre — who captures her attention. When she and the log driver finally meet on the dance floor, their joy leaps off the page. (From Simon & Schuster)

