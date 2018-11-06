Skip to Main Content
The Log Driver's Waltz
Canadian

The Log Driver's Waltz

A picture book by Wade Hemsworth and Jennifer Phelan.

Wade Hemsworth, illustrated by Jennifer Phelan

CBC Books ·

Based on the perennially popular Canadian folk song and animated short film of the same name, The Log Driver's Waltz showcases a spunky, independent young woman whose parents are keen for her to marry. The town's well-to-do doctors, merchants, and lawyers try to impress her, but it's the humble log driver — with his style, grace and joie de vivre — who captures her attention. When she and the log driver finally meet on the dance floor, their joy leaps off the page. (From Simon & Schuster)

From the book

A peek inside The Log Driver's Waltz by Wade Hemsworth and Jennifer Phelan. (Jennifer Phelan/Simon & Schuster)

