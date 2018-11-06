Canadian
The Log Driver's Waltz
A picture book by Wade Hemsworth and Jennifer Phelan.
Wade Hemsworth, illustrated by Jennifer Phelan
Based on the perennially popular Canadian folk song and animated short film of the same name, The Log Driver's Waltz showcases a spunky, independent young woman whose parents are keen for her to marry. The town's well-to-do doctors, merchants, and lawyers try to impress her, but it's the humble log driver — with his style, grace and joie de vivre — who captures her attention. When she and the log driver finally meet on the dance floor, their joy leaps off the page. (From Simon & Schuster)
