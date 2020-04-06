Eli isn't just a teenage girl — she's a made-thing the witches created to hunt down ghosts in the human world. Trained to kill with her seven magical blades, Eli is a flawless machine, a deadly assassin.

But when an assignment goes wrong, Eli starts to question everything she was taught about both worlds, the Coven, and her tyrannical witch-mother.



Worried that she'll be unmade for her mistake, Eli gets caught up with a group of human and witch renegades, and is given the most difficult and dangerous task in the worlds: capture the Heart of the Coven.

With the help of two humans, one motorcycle, and a girl who smells like the sea, Eli is going to get answers — and earn her freedom. (From Dundurn Press)

Adan Jerreat-Poole is a Kingston, Ont.-based writer. Jerreat-Poole is a PhD candidate in English and cultural studies at McMaster University. The Girl of Hawthorn and Glass is their debut novel.