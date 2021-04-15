The CBC Olympics broadcast crew recommend 5 inspiring reads

April 14, 2021 marks 100 days until the Olympic Games in Tokyo. CBC revealed the broadcast team that will guide Canadians through all the action this summer.

Andi Petrillo will host Olympic Games Morning, Scott Russell will host Olympic Games Primetime, Heather Hiscox and Alexandre Despatie will host Olympic Games Overnight and Perdita Felicien and Andrew Chang will host Tokyo Today.

The Olympics will take place July 23-Aug. 8, 2021. The Paralympic Games will take place Aug. 24-Sept. 5, 2021.

CBC Books asked each of the hosts to recommend an inspiring read. See what they picked below!

Andi Petrillo recommends My Mother's Daughter by Perdita Felicien

Andi Petrillo recommends My Mother's Daughter by Perdita Felicien. (CBC Sports, Penguin Random House Canada)

"I can't get enough of Perdita Felicien's memoir My Mother's Daughter. Perdita is someone who came into my life as an athlete — someone I came to know through my television set. She then came into my life proper as a co-worker at CBC Sports and she became a friend. Perdita is resilient and does everything to perfection.

What a beautiful and inspiring tale of a mother and her daughter, of knowing one's history, and an athlete's biggest fan.

"An athlete's triumphs and tribulations are on display for all to see and in her book she takes us even deeper into her life; how the struggles of her mother planted the seeds of strength inside Perdita. What a beautiful and inspiring tale of a mother and her daughter, of knowing one's history, and an athlete's biggest fan."

Andrew Chang recommends The Way Back Home by Oliver Jeffers

Andrew Chang recommends The Way Back Home by Oliver Jeffers. (Philomel Books, CBC Sports)

"As a dad whose world is his kids, I love everything about this book as a jumping-off point to teach my girls about adversity, scary situations, determination, resourcefulness and how even bad luck can reveal great opportunities.

I love everything about this book as a jumping-off point to teach my girls about adversity, scary situations, determination, resourcefulness and how even bad luck can reveal great opportunities.

"How else are you going to blast off to the moon, get stuck, and find your way back home again? In shared challenges, you may even make a friend along the way."

Heather Hiscox recommends Crossroads by Kaleb Dahlgren

Heather Hiscox recommends Crossroads by Kaleb Dahlgren. (CBC Sports, HarperCollins Publishers)

"I am reading Kaleb Dahlgren's memoir, Crossroads, right now, and am completely enthralled. Our morning show broadcast from Humboldt in the days immediately following the Broncos bus crash, and the story has had as lasting and profound an impact as any I have covered for CBC News. I will never forget grieving Canadians, leaving hockey sticks by their front doors in tribute. Nor will I forget the grace of the Broncos families, and of the community of Humboldt itself, as they mourned those lost, and rallied to support those who survived.

What a remarkable, powerful story!

"Kaleb is one of the survivors. His story is engaging in its telling, and inspiring in its message. In sharing how he has rebuilt his life, he reminds us how to live our own lives — with passion and purpose, grit and gratitude, hope and optimism, always conscious that everything can change in an instant. What a remarkable, powerful story!"

Perdita Felicien recommends A Long Way Gone by Ishmael Beah

Perdita Felicien recommends A Long Way Gone by Ishmael Beah. (Penguin Canada, CBC Sports)

"This true story took me to a place and through horrors I didn't know existed. It is about the author being a child soldier during the civil war in Sierra Leone. I could not put this book down despite it being raw at times.

The beauty within these pages is that we see the author turn tragedy into triumph

"The beauty within these pages is that we see the author turn tragedy into triumph and that is a lesson we all need right now."

Scott Russell recommends Twin Tracks by Roger Bannister

Scott Russell recommends Twin Tracks by Roger Bannister. (CBC Sports, Robson Press)

"Bannister was living proof of fortitude, ambition and ultimately what people are capable of. He was an athlete and academic who understood the value of sport as it relates to the human condition.

Bannister was living proof of fortitude, ambition and ultimately what people are capable of.

"My favourite quote from his memoir is this: 'It is not just the desire to succeed: there is also the desire to find in sport a companionship with kindred people.'"

Andi Petrillo, Andrew Chang, Heather Hiscox, Perdita Felicien and Scott Russell's comments have been edited for length and clarity.