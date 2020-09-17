The Brushmaker's Daughter

Lillian and her father avoid capture by the Nazis with the help of a real-life hero.



It is 1939 in Berlin, Germany, and twelve-year-old Lillian and her Papa are on the run from Nazi soldiers. Because they are Jewish, they are in danger of being arrested and put in prison. Lillian's father is blind and it seems no one is willing to help them, until they meet Otto Weidt.

Mr. Weidt runs a factory that makes brushes for the Nazi army, and his secret is that he employs blind Jewish workers. Lillian soon learns that Otto Weidt is determined to keep her, Papa, and all the Jewish workers safe. But will he be able to? Inspired by a true story. (From Second Story Press)

Kathy Kacer is a Toronto-based author of fiction and nonfiction for children about the Holocaust. Kacer is the author of over 20 books and has won the Silver Birch, Red Maple and Jewish Book Awards in Canada and the U.S.