Perfect for readers looking to overcome pain, heal from trauma, and rebuild a strong sense of self, The Book of Healing contains Najwa's favorite pieces from her three bestselling books—Mind Platter, The Nectar of Pain, and Sparks of Phoenix.

Beautifully packaged with foil-stamping and a ribbon marker, this gift-worthy selection of poems gets straight to the heart of Najwa's message. A keepsake or a broad introduction, The Book of Healing is a worthy companion for anyone looking to cultivate emotional resilience. (From Simon & Schuster)

The Book of Healing is available in November 2021.

Other books by Najwa Zebian