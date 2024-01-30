The bestselling Canadian books of the week
Here are the bestselling Canadian fiction, nonfiction and kids books from Jan. 21-27, 2024.
Bestseller lists are compiled by Bookmanager using weekly sales stats from over 260 Canadian independent stores.
Canadian fiction
Bad Cree by Jessica Johns is the #1 Canadian fiction book this week.
Dallas Soonias is championing Bad Cree on Canada Reads 2024. The debates take place March 4-7.
Bad Cree is a horror-infused novel that centres around a young woman named Mackenzie, who is haunted by terrifying nightmares and wracked with guilt about her sister Sabrina's untimely death. The lines between her dreams and reality start to blur when she begins seeing a murder of crows following her around the city — and starts getting threatening text messages from someone claiming to be her dead sister.
See the full Canadian fiction list below.
- Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
- Denison Avenue by Christina Wong & Daniel Innes
- The Future by Catherine Leroux, translated by Susan Ouriou
- Shut Up You're Pretty by Téa Mutonji
- Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune
- Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice
- Moon of the Turning Leaves by Waubgeshig Rice
- The Mystery Guest by Nita Prose
- Study for Obedience by Sarah Bernstein
- Greenwood by Michael Christie
Canadian nonfiction
Doppelganger by Naomi Klein is the #1 Canadian nonfiction book this week.
In Doppelganger, Naomi Klein explores the concept of Mirror World. This includes the presence of far-right movements and how they attempt to appeal to the working class, anti-vaxxers, implications of artificial intelligence in content curation and the additional identities that we create on social media. Through referencing thinkers such as Sigmund Freud and bell hooks, Klein also connects to greater social themes to share how one can break free from the Mirror World.
See the full Canadian nonfiction list below.
- Doppelganger by Naomi Klein
- Blood by Dr. Jen Gunter
- Fire Weather by John Vaillant
- Ducks by Kate Beaton
- The Myth of Normal by Dr. Gabor Maté with Daniel Maté
- Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry
- The Age of Insecurity by Astra Taylor
- The Road Years: A Memoir, Continued... by Rick Mercer
- The Memoirs of Miss Chief Eagle Testickle Vol. 1 by Kent Monkman & Gisèle Gordon
- When the Body Says No by Dr. Gabor Maté
Canadian kids
Claudia and the Bad Joke by Ann M. Martin, illustrated by Arley Nopra is the #1 Canadian kids book this week. Claudia and the Bad Joke is the 15th book in the series of graphic novel adaptations of the iconic Baby-Sitters Club books. When Claudia baby-sits a young girl who is a practical joker, she thinks it won't be that bad. but when a joke results in Claudia breaking her leg, she wonders if babysitting is worth it after all.
Nopra is a Filipino comic creator who lives in Toronto. Claudia and the Bad Joke is her first Babysitters Club book.
See the full kids list below.
- Claudia and the Bad Joke by Ann M. Martin, illustrated by Arley Nopra
- The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline
- The Barren Grounds by David A. Robertson
- The Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch, illustrated by Michael Martchenko
- Love You Forever by Robert Munsch, illustrated by Sheila McGraw
- The Skull by Jon Klassen
- Carson Crosses Canada by Linda Bailey, illustrated by Kass Reich
- I Want My Hat Back by Jon Klassen
- Silverwing by by Kenneth Oppel, illustrated by Christopher Steininger
- Baby Beluga by Raffi, illustrated by Ashley Wolff