The bestselling Canadian books of the week

Here are the bestselling Canadian fiction, nonfiction and kids books from Jan. 21-27, 2024.

Bestseller lists are compiled by Bookmanager using weekly sales stats from over 260 Canadian independent stores.

Canadian fiction

Dallas Soonias champions Bad Cree by Jessica Johns on Canada Reads 2024. (CBC)

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns is the #1 Canadian fiction book this week.

Dallas Soonias is championing Bad Cree on Canada Reads 2024. The debates take place March 4-7.

Bad Cree is a horror-infused novel that centres around a young woman named Mackenzie, who is haunted by terrifying nightmares and wracked with guilt about her sister Sabrina's untimely death. The lines between her dreams and reality start to blur when she begins seeing a murder of crows following her around the city — and starts getting threatening text messages from someone claiming to be her dead sister.

Canadian nonfiction

Naomi Klein is the author of Doppelganger: A trip into the Mirror World. (Rob Trendiak)

Doppelganger by Naomi Klein is the #1 Canadian nonfiction book this week.

In Doppelganger, Naomi Klein explores the concept of Mirror World. This includes the presence of far-right movements and how they attempt to appeal to the working class, anti-vaxxers, implications of artificial intelligence in content curation and the additional identities that we create on social media. Through referencing thinkers such as Sigmund Freud and bell hooks, Klein also connects to greater social themes to share how one can break free from the Mirror World.

Canadian kids

Claudia and the Bad Joke is a Baby-Sitters Club graphic novel based on the book by Ann M. Martin. It was adapted and illustrated by Arley Nopra. (Submitted by Arley Nopra, Scholastic)

Claudia and the Bad Joke by Ann M. Martin, illustrated by Arley Nopra is the #1 Canadian kids book this week. Claudia and the Bad Joke is the 15th book in the series of graphic novel adaptations of the iconic Baby-Sitters Club books. When Claudia baby-sits a young girl who is a practical joker, she thinks it won't be that bad. but when a joke results in Claudia breaking her leg, she wonders if babysitting is worth it after all.

Nopra is a Filipino comic creator who lives in Toronto. Claudia and the Bad Joke is her first Babysitters Club book.

