The bestselling Canadian books for the week of Feb. 24 to March 2, 2019

Check out the bestselling Canadian books for Feb. 24 to March 2, 2019.

Bestseller lists are compiled by Bookmanager using weekly sales stats from over 260 Canadian independent stores.

David Chariandy is the author of Brother, which will be defended by Lisa Ray on Canada Reads 2019. (CBC)

Abu Bakr al Rabeeah wrote Homes with Winnie Yeung. (CBC)