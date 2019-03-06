The bestselling Canadian books for the week of Feb. 24 to March 2, 2019
Bestseller lists are compiled by Bookmanager using weekly sales stats from over 260 Canadian independent stores.
Check out the bestselling Canadian books for Feb. 24 to March 2, 2019.
Bestseller lists are compiled by Bookmanager using weekly sales stats from over 260 Canadian independent stores.
Canadian fiction | Canadian nonfiction | Canadian kids
Canadian fiction
- Brother by David Chariandy
- Washington Black by Esi Edugyan
- Suzanne by Anaïs Barbeau-Lavalette, translated by Rhonda Mullins
- The Gown by Jennifer Robson
- Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice
- The Golden Tresses of the Dead by Alan Bradley
- French Exit by Patrick deWitt
- Days by Moonlight by André Alexis
- Women Talking by Miriam Toews
- Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny
Canadian nonfiction
- Homes by Abu Bakr al Rabeeah with Winnie Yeung
- The Woo-Woo by Lindsay Wong
- By Chance Alone by Max Eisen
- Mourning Has Broken by Erin Davis
- Embers by Richard Wagamese
- 21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act by Bob Joseph
- Seven Fallen Feathers by Tanya Talaga
- Claws of the Panda by Jonathan Manthorpe
- Chop Suey Nation by Ann Hui
- They Call Me George by Cecil Foster
Canadian kids
- The Marrow Thieves by Cherie Dimaline
- Love You Forever by Robert Munsch, illustrated by Sheila McGraw
- A World of Kindness by the editors and illustrators of Pajama Press
- Go Show the World by Wab Kinew, illustrated by Joe Morse
- The Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch, illustrated by Michael Martchenko
- No Fixed Address by Susin Nielsen
- Bear for Breakfast by Robert Munsch, illustrated by Jay Odjick
- The Darkest Dark by Chris Hadfield, illustrated by Eric Fan & Terry Fan
- My Heart Fills with Happiness by Monique Gray Smith, illustrated by Julie Flett
- Sometimes I Feel Like a Fox by Danielle Daniel
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.