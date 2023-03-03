The best Canadian books of 2023

CBC Books has rounded up all our best books of 2023 lists in one handy place! Check out the top Canadian fiction, nonfiction, poetry, comics and kids books of the year.

Birnam Wood is a book by New Zealand author Eleanor Catton. (McClelland & Stewart)

Our top pick: Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton

Birnam Wood is an engaging eco-thriller set in the middle of a landslide in New Zealand. Mira, the founder of a guerilla gardening collective that plants crops amid other criminal environmental activities, sets her sights on an evacuated farm as a way out of financial ruin. The only problem is the American billionaire Robert Lemoine has already laid claim to it as his end-of-the-world lair. After the same thing for polar opposite reasons, their paths cross and Robert makes Mira an offer that would stave off her financial concerns for good. The question is: can she trust him?

Birnam Wood was shortlisted for the 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Eleanor Catton is a London, Ont.-born New Zealand author. She won the 2013 Booker Prize for fiction and the 2013 Governor General's Literary Award for fiction for her second novel, The Luminaries .

LISTEN | Eleanor Catton discusses Birnam Wood: Writers and Company 59:02 Booker winner Eleanor Catton’s new novel, Birnam Wood, is a moral thriller for our times In 2013, Canadian-born, New Zealand writer Eleanor Catton made history when she became the youngest person ever to win the Booker Prize. Catton was just 28 and her novel, The Luminaries, went on to become an international bestseller. Catton later adapted her novel for a BBC-TV mini-series and wrote the screenplay for the 2020 film production of Jane Austen's Emma. Now, her much anticipated new novel, Birnam Wood, a page-turning eco-thriller set in New Zealand's South Island, tackles some of the biggest issues of our time, including the climate crisis, digital surveillance and economic inequality.

Ordinary Notes is a book by Christina Sharpe. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, Christina Sharpe)

Our top pick: Ordinary Notes by Christina Sharpe

Ordinary Notes reflects on questions about Black life in the wake of loss. Christina Sharpe brings together the past and present realities with possible futures to construct a portrait of everyday Black existence. The book touches on language, beauty, memory, art, photography and literature.

Ordinary Notes won the 2023 Writers' Trust Hilary Weston Prize for nonfiction.

Sharpe is a writer and professor. She is also the author of In the Wake: On Blackness and Being and Monstrous Intimacies: Making Post-Slavery Subjects. Sharpe is the Canada Research Chair in Black Studies in the department of humanities, at York University, in Toronto.

LISTEN | Christina Sharpe speaks to Shelagh Rogers about Ordinary Notes: The Next Chapter 18:37 Christina Sharpe on Ordinary Notes Christina Sharpe talks to Shelagh Roger about her book, Ordinary Notes.

Bad Medicine is a graphic novel by Christopher Twin. (Emanata, Christopher Twin)

Our top pick: Bad Medicine by Christopher Twin

Inspired by Cree folklore and modern Cree life, Bad Medicine follows five teens who share chilling horror stories around a campfire.

Christopher Twin is from the Swan River First Nations reservation in northern Alberta. Currently based in Edmonton, he does comic work and illustrations as a freelancer.

LISTEN | Christopher Twin discusses Bad Medicine: Edmonton AM 3:54 Bad Medicine by Edmonton's Christopher Twin makes it to CBC Books' list of best comics CBC Books has released its list of best Canadian comics of 2023. Edmonton writer and cartoonist Christopher Twin made the cut with his graphic novel, Bad Medicine.

Wires that Sputter is a book by Britta Badour. (Penguin Random House Canada, Gilad Cohen)

Our top pick: Wires that Sputter by Britta Badour

Britta Badour's debut collection of poetry, Wires that Sputter, explores topics like pop culture, sports, family dynamics and Black liberation.

Badour, better known as Britta B., is an artist, public speaker and poet living in Toronto. She is the recipient of the 2021 Breakthrough Artist Award from the Toronto Arts Foundation. She teaches spoken word performance at Seneca College.

LISTEN | Britta Badour on The Next Chapter: The Next Chapter 21:32 Britta Badour’s electric poetry collection reveals her unique experience of the world. Canadian poet and award-winning spoken word performer Britta Badour, aka Britta B, shares the inspirations behind her debut poetry collection, Wires that Sputter.

When You Can Swim is a picture book by writer Jack Wong. (Scholastic Canada, Nicola Davidson)

Our top pick: When You Can Swim by Jack Wong

When You Can Swim is a picture book that encourages children to overcome their fears of the water. In the book, an adult explains to a young girl the joys and surprises of swimming.

When You Can Swim is for ages 4 to 8.

Jack Wong is a Halifax-based author and illustrator who was born in Hong Kong but grew up in Vancouver. When You Can Swim is his first book.

LISTEN | Jack Wong discusses When You Can Swim: Information Morning - NS 9:11 Halifax artist encourages kids to learn to swim in new book Jack Wong's first children's book, When You Can Swim, is an ode to swimming in nature. The Halifax artist wrote and illustrated the book as a way to encourage children of all backgrounds to explore the world of water.

The Probability of Everything is a novel by Sarah Everett. (Cassandra Williams, HarperCollins)

Our top pick: The Probability of Everything by Sarah Everett

The Probability of Everything follows 11-year-old Kemi Carter, an avid fan of probability. When she sees an asteroid hovering over the sky, her perspective on everything changes. The asteroid has an 84.7 per cent chance of colliding with Earth in four days. Is she the only one who feels like the world is ending?

Sarah Everett is an author of several books for teens, currently based in Alberta. Her debut novel is Some Other Now.

LISTEN | Sarah Everett discusses The Probability of Everything: Edmonton AM 5:53 Edmonton author wins one of Canada's most prestigious literary awards Edmonton author Sarah Everett has won the Governor General's literary award for her book, The Probability of Everything, in the Young People's Literature category. She joins Edmonton AM to talk about the award and writing stories that appeal to young people.

Woke Up Like This is a YA rom-com novel by Amy Lea. (Amy Lea, Mindy's Book Studio)

Our top pick: Woke Up Like This by Amy Lea

In Woke Up Like This, ultra-organised Charlotte Wu is 17 years old and trying to plan the perfect prom. While hanging up decorations in the gym with her archnemesis J. T. Renner, Charlotte falls off a ladder and crash lands directly on Renner. The next thing Charlotte knows she is waking up in a strange room, she is 30 and her and Renner are engaged to be married. Charlotte and Renner are determined to figure out what happened and how to get themselves back to their 17-year-old selves. Woke Up Like This is on the Canada Reads 2024 longlist.

Woke Up Like This is for ags 14 and up.