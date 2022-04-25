Skip to Main Content
Books·Canadian

Testimonio

A book edited by Catherine Nolin and Grahame Russell

Catherine Nolin and Grahame Russell, editors

CBC Books ·

What is land? A resource to be exploited? A commodity to be traded? A home to cherish? In Guatemala, a country still reeling from thirty-six years of US-backed state repression and genocides, dominant Canadian mining interests cash in on the transformation of land into "property," while those responsible act with near-total impunity.

Editors Catherine Nolin and Grahame Russell draw on over thirty years of community-based research and direct community support work in Guatemala to expose the ruthless state machinery that benefits the Canadian mining industry — a staggeringly profitable juggernaut of exploitation, sanctioned and supported every step of the way by the Canadian government.

This edited collection calls on Canadians to hold our government and companies fully to account for their role in enabling and profiting from violence in Guatemala. The text stands apart in featuring a series of unflinching testimonios (testimonies) authored by Indigenous community leaders in Guatemala, as well as wide-ranging contributions from investigative journalists, scholars, lawyers, activists, and documentarians on the ground.

As resources are ripped from the earth and communities and environments ripped apart, the act of standing in solidarity and bearing witness — rather than extracting knowledge — becomes more radical than ever. (From Between the Lines)

Testimonio is a finalist for the 2022 Jim Deva Prize for Writing That Provokes award that is part of the 2022 B.C. and Yukon Book Prizes

Interviews with Catherine Nolin and Grahame Russell

The Current23:16Federal government must regulate Canadian mining companies operating overseas, says activist
When Canadian mining companies operate overseas, their work is overseen by local authorities, not by the Canadian government. Some activists want the federal government to regulate those operations in order to protect Indigenous peoples in those countries. We talk to Grahame Russell, co-editor of a new book called Testimonio: Canadian Mining in the Aftermath of Genocides in Guatemala; and Angélica Choc, a leading Indigenous land rights defender in Guatemala. 23:16

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now