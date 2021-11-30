Tennis star Bianca Andreescu publishing picture book about sports, mental health and furry friends

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is publishing her first picture book, Bibi's Got Game, on May 31, 2022.

"I started thinking about writing Bibi's Got Game a few years ago, when I first had the idea to pass along the advice and tools that helped me as a young athlete," said Andreescu in a press release.

The 21-year-old Mississauga, Ont., athlete became a household name in Canada when she won the Rogers Cup in 2019, then the U.S. Open, facing Serena Williams in the finals on both occasions.

Her career-high ranking of No. 4 is the highest any Canadian has reached in the history of the Women's Tennis Association. She is currently ranked at No. 46 in the world.

Bibi's Got Game, co-authored by Toronto's Mary Beth Leatherdale and illustrated by Vancouver's Chelsea O'Byrne, follows an energetic young girl who discovers that she loves playing tennis. When Bibi is sidelined by a playground injury, she is heartbroken and starts to doubt herself. With encouragement from her mom and dog Coco, Bibi learns how to meditate and focus on what she's grateful for — getting her mind ready as her body heals.

Andreescu has dealt with her share of injuries over the years. She suffered a knee injury shortly after winning the US. Open, leading to months of recovery and time off that was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I hope my picture book is not seen as just one tennis player's personal story," Andreescu said in a press statement.

"I really wanted to create something that feels classic and shares timeless messages about the importance of family (both human and furry animal) and draws attention to your own mental health when facing challenges — whether in sports competitions or elsewhere."

Bibi's Got Game will be published by Tundra Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada.

