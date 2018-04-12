Taste Canada Awards announce finalists for best food writing & cookbooks
The Taste Canada Awards, which annually celebrate Canadian food writing and cookbooks, have announced the books on their 2019 shortlists.
In the culinary narratives category, B.C. baker Jackie Kai Ellis has scored a nomination for The Measure of My Powers. The memoir describes Ellis' career path — from designer to baker — and struggles with mental health, while weaving in recipes integral to her journey.
The full culinary narratives shortlist is comprised of:
- Food Artisans of Alberta by Karen Anderson & Matilde Sanchez-Turri
- Niki Jabbour's Veggie Garden Remix by Niki Jabbour
- Out of Old Ontario Kitchens by Lindy Mechefske
- The Knifenerd Guide to Japanese Knives by Kevin Kent
- The Measure of My Powers by Jackie Kai Ellis
In the general cookbooks category, Montreal's Joe Beef duo David McMillan and Frédéric Morin get a nod with their co-author Meredith Erickson for Joe Beef: Surviving the Apocalypse, alongside Toronto-based chef Matty Matheson's debut book Matty Matheson: A Cookbook and Ottawa chef Marc Lepine and Anne DesBrisay's Atelier.
The full general cookbooks shortlist includes:
- Atelier by Marc Lepine
- In Good Company by Corbin Tomaszeski and Karen Geier
- Joe Beef: Surviving the Apocalypse by Fréderic Morin, David McMillan and Meredith Erickson
- Matty Matheson: A Cookbook by Matty Matheson
- Set for the Holidays with Anna Olson by Anna Olson
The regional/cultural cookbooks shortlist includes:
- Bottom of the Pot by Naz Deravian
- In the French Kitchen with Kids by Mardi Michels
- Seven Seasons on Stowel Lake Farm by Jennifer Lloyd-Karr, Elizabeth Young, Lisa Lloyd and Haidee Hart
- The Wickaninnish Cookbook by Joanne Sasvari
- Vegetarian Viêt Nam by Cameron Stauch
The single-subject cookbooks shortlist includes:
- Awesome Ancient Grains and Seeds by Dan Jason & Michele Genest
- Brunch Life by Matt Basile & Kyla Zanardi
- Fermentation Revolution by Sébastien Bureau and David Côté
- French Pastry 101 by Betty Hung
- Ship to Shore by John Bil
The health and special diet cookbooks shortlist includes:
- Hot for Food Vegan Comfort Classics by Lauren Toyota
- Some Good by Jessica Mitton
- The Complete Plate by Lauren Klukas
- The Herbalist's Kitchen by Pat Crocker
- The Mindful Glow Cookbook by Abbey Sharp
Visit the Taste Canada website to read about the French finalists.
The winners of the Taste Canada Awards will be announced on Oct. 27, 2019.
Gold and silver award winners will be announced in each category.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.