Taste Canada Awards announce finalists for best food writing & cookbooks

The Taste Canada Awards, which annually celebrate Canadian food writing and cookbooks, have announced the books on their 2019 shortlists.

In the culinary narratives category, B.C. baker Jackie Kai Ellis has scored a nomination for The Measure of My Powers. The memoir describes Ellis' career path — from designer to baker — and struggles with mental health, while weaving in recipes integral to her journey.

The full culinary narratives shortlist is comprised of:

Food Artisans of Alberta by Karen Anderson & Matilde Sanchez-Turri

Niki Jabbour's Veggie Garden Remix by Niki Jabbour

Out of Old Ontario Kitchens by Lindy Mechefske

The Knifenerd Guide to Japanese Knives by Kevin Kent

The Measure of My Powers by Jackie Kai Ellis

In the general cookbooks category, Montreal's Joe Beef duo David McMillan and Frédéric Morin get a nod with their co-author Meredith Erickson for Joe Beef: Surviving the Apocalypse, alongside Toronto-based chef Matty Matheson's debut book Matty Matheson: A Cookbook and Ottawa chef Marc Lepine and Anne DesBrisay's Atelier.

The full general cookbooks shortlist includes:

The regional/cultural cookbooks shortlist includes:

Bottom of the Pot by Naz Deravian

In the French Kitchen with Kids by Mardi Michels

Seven Seasons on Stowel Lake Farm by Jennifer Lloyd-Karr, Elizabeth Young, Lisa Lloyd and Haidee Hart

The Wickaninnish Cookbook by Joanne Sasvari

Vegetarian Viêt Nam by Cameron Stauch

The single-subject cookbooks shortlist includes:

Awesome Ancient Grains and Seeds by Dan Jason & Michele Genest

Brunch Life by Matt Basile & Kyla Zanardi

Fermentation Revolution by Sébastien Bureau and David Côté

French Pastry 101 by Betty Hung

Ship to Shore by John Bil

The health and special diet cookbooks shortlist includes:

Hot for Food Vegan Comfort Classics by Lauren Toyota

Some Good by Jessica Mitton

The Complete Plate by Lauren Klukas

The Herbalist's Kitchen by Pat Crocker

The Mindful Glow Cookbook by Abbey Sharp

Visit the Taste Canada website to read about the French finalists.

The winners of the Taste Canada Awards will be announced on Oct. 27, 2019.

Gold and silver award winners will be announced in each category.