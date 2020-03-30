Stephen Leacock Associates cancels 2020 award gala dinner, will make announcements online

Stephen Leacock Associates has cancelled this year's Stephen Leacock Memorial Award for Humour gala dinner.

The Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour, which is worth $15,000, is awarded to the best book of humour each year.

The medal is usually presented at the gala dinner held in Orillia, Ont., the first week of June. Its cancellation is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With 84 books up for consideration, the 10 longlisted books and three finalists will be revealed on April 19, 2020 and May 1, 2020, respectively.

The winner will be announced on June 5, 2020. They will receive their medal and prize money as scheduled.

The winner, along with the 2020 shortlisted authors will be invited to attend next year's gala in June 2021 for a belated celebration.

The 2020 Student Humorous Essay Award was also cancelled due to the recent closure of schools.

All entries will be returned to the authors and entry fees will be refunded.

The award was first given out in 1947.

Last year's winner was Cathal Kelly for his memoir Boy Wonder.

Other past winners include Patrick deWitt, Cassie Stocks and Terry Fallis.