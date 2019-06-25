Stan Lee's novel about teenage superheroes to be published posthumously in fall 2019

Stan Lee's first novel for adults, A Trick of Light, will be published posthumously on Sept. 17, 2019.

The comics legend, who co-created characters like Spider-Man and Iron Man, died on Nov. 12, 2018 at the age of 95.

A Trick of Light, co-written by Kat Rosenfield, takes place in a new superhero universe called Alliances, co-created by Lee, Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert. It follows two teenagers, one born with powers and another who develops abilities unexpectedly, who team up to change the world.

A Trick of Light was first announced as an original audiobook series for Audible. The audiobook will be available on June 27.

The audiobook is narrated by Yara Shahidi, known for her roles in the film The Sun Is Also a Star and the television series Black-ish and its spinoff, Grown-ish.

"As we begin this story, we find humanity lost within its own techno-bubble, with each citizen the star of their own digital fantasy," Lee said in a recorded introduction of the Alliances universe for Audible.

"Our yarn is filled with tantalizing technologies that will make you hunger for tomorrow, while our characters strive to find the answers today. They will ask the questions we all have about love, friendship, acceptance and the search for a higher purpose. But the real conundrum is, just because we have the ability to recreate ourselves, should we?"