Small in the City by Sydney Smith among finalists for 2020 Cleaver Award for Canadian picture books

Ten finalists have been announced for the 2020 Elizabeth Mrazik-Cleaver Canadian Picture Book Award. The $1,000 prize focuses on illustrators and recognizes "outstanding visual storytelling."

The award was founded in 1986 and is memory of late Canadian illustrator Elizabeth Mrazik-Cleaver.

Among the nominees is Small in the City by Sydney Smith. Small in the City is about a young boy is on the hunt for a precious item he has lost on a snowy day in a big city. Along the way, he navigates special shortcuts and and shares secrets about the city he lives in.

Small in the City won the 2019 Governor General's Literary Award for young people's literature, illustration.

Smith previously won the Cleaver Award in 2015 for Sidewalk Flowers.

Julie Flett is a also a finalist for her picture book Birdsong. The book follows a lonely girl who becomes friends with her new neighbour, an elderly woman. Together, they watch the seasons change, but as they both grow older, the young girl learns to cope with her friend's declining health.

Other notable books in contention for the award include It Began With a Page, which is illustrated by Julie Morstad and written by Kyo Maclear, and My Winter City, which is illustrated by Gary Clement and written by James Gladstone.

Here is the full list of finalists:

The jury consisted of Canada Council representative Josiane Polidori, and writers Carol-Ann Hoyte and Merle Harris. They selected the finalists from 150 Canadian picture books that were published in 2019.

Previous winners of the award include Barbara Reid, Eric Beddows and Harvey Chan.

The winner will be announced on March 6, 2020.