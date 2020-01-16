Silver Donald Cameron's Blood in the Water to be adapted to screen by Trailer Park Boys co-creator

The late Canadian author Silver Donald Cameron's nonfiction book Blood in the Water is set to adapted to be screen by Trailer Park Boys co-creator Barrie Dunn.

Production companies Pictou Twist Pictures and Ion Inc., have acquired the option for the film and television rights to the bestselling true-crime book.

The bestselling Blood in the Water recounts the 2013 murder of Philip Boudreau, a notorious outlaw who was killed while vandalizing the lobster traps of three Cape Breton fishermen.

Silver Donald Cameron was a Nova Scotia author, filmmaker and environmental activist. (Silver Donald Cameron)

Silver Donald Cameron was a celebrated Nova Scotia author, filmmaker and environmentalist. He had been a columnist for the Globe and Mail and wrote a weekly column for the Halifax Sunday Herald for 13 years.

He was the recipient of the Order of Canada and the Order of Nova Scotia in 2012, as well as awarded the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Cameron died on June 1, 2020 at the age of 82 in Halifax after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Billed as "fascinating" and a "must-read" by Margaret Atwood, Blood in the Water is the story of a community being turned inside out by a horrible murder, a murder where "the criminal became a victim while the victim became a criminal," as Cameron wrote.

"It is a dark, compelling story, but not without its humour. Philip Boudreau was a rogue and a rascal, a character not unlike the type we often met and saw portrayed sympathetically in Trailer Park Boys," said Dunn in a statement.

Dunn will share a writing and production credit with writer and journalist Patrick Graham. A release date for the adaptation has not been announced.