Join us on the adventures of young demon hunters, star-crossed Viking lovers and cyberpunk street artists as we invite you into new worlds where brave heroes with diverse queer identities demonstrate the strength of their hearts and the power of their dreams!

Find your place alongside ace necromancers, glamorous jazz musicians, fey outsiders, friendly monsters and a superhero still finding his way out of the phone booth.

Spotlighting the work of diverse voices, this collection includes Kieron Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine), Kelly & Nichole Matthews (Lumberjanes/Gotham Academy), Killian Ng​​ (Legend of Korra: Turf Wars) and many others.

Our stories have heroes who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, gender non-conforming, two-spirit and asexual, from creators who share those identities. (From TO Comix Press)