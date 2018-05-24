Seth Rogen publishing personal essay collection, coming out in May 2021
Canadian actor, filmmaker and comedian Seth Rogen is writing a book.
Yearbook is a collection of funny and insightful personal essays. It will be published by Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House and will be available on May 11, 2021.
I wrote a book called Yearbook. It’s true stories and essays and stuff that I hope you think are funny. It comes out in May, but if you like you can order it now. Yay! <a href="https://t.co/Cqwwi4qq3o">https://t.co/Cqwwi4qq3o</a> <a href="https://t.co/nDxwBqnkp8">pic.twitter.com/nDxwBqnkp8</a>—@Sethrogen
"Yearbook is a collection of true stories that I desperately hope are just funny at worst, and life-changingly amazing at best," Rogen wrote for the book's description.
"I talk about my grandparents, doing stand-up comedy as a teenager, bar mitzvahs, and Jewish summer camp, and tell way more stories about doing drugs than my mother would like. I also talk about some of my adventures in Los Angeles, and surely say things about other famous people that will create a wildly awkward conversation for me at a party one day."
- Seth Rogen opens up about his friend's cancer diagnosis that inspired the film 50/50 and writing Superbad
Rogen grew up in Vancouver, and is now based in Los Angeles. He got his start in Hollywood with a role on the Judd Apatow series Freaks and Geeks. He would go on to have roles in Apatow's films The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up and Funny People. He also began making his own movies, co-writing Superbad, Pineapple Express and This Is the End, alongside childhood friend and collaborator Evan Goldberg.
Yearbook is Rogen's first book.
